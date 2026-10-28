The UK Home Office announced higher maintenance requirements for international student visa applicants, taking effect on November 30, 2026

Students in London will face a higher financial requirement than those studying outside the capital under the revised rules

Nigerian students planning to study in the UK must also budget separately for tuition fees, visa charges and the Immigration Health Surcharge

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The United Kingdom's Home Office has raised the minimum financial requirements that international students must meet when applying for a student visa, with the new thresholds coming into force on November 30, 2026.

The changes affect prospective students from Nigeria and other countries seeking admission to British universities.

UK increases student visa financial requirements for Nigerians Photo: asd

Source: Getty Images

Under the updated rules, applicants must prove they can cover their living costs in the UK before a visa is granted, separate from tuition fees and other charges.

UK student visa maintenance requirements

For students based in London, the monthly maintenance requirement will rise from £1,529 to £1,570. Over a nine-month period, the total required will increase from £13,761 to £14,130, an increase of £369.

Students at institutions outside London will need to show £1,203 per month, up from £1,171. The nine-month cap for those outside London will move from £10,539 to £10,827, a difference of £288.

These figures cover living expenses only. Nigerian students must plan separately for tuition costs, the student visa application fee and the Immigration Health Surcharge, which provides access to the National Health Service during their stay, subject to applicable rules.

International students and the UK economy

The revised rules come as international students remain a significant financial contributor to British higher education. Around 685,565 international students were enrolled in UK institutions during the 2024/2025 academic year, making up about 24% of the total student population.

Of these, roughly 622,000 came from outside the European Union, while approximately 63,600 were EU nationals.

UK announces new student visa proof of funds thresholds for 2026 Photo: dsa

Source: Getty Images

Professor Padam Simkhada, Dean of Global Impact and Research at the University of Chester, noted that international students contributed about £41.9 billion to the UK economy in the 2021/2022 academic year alone.

Despite that contribution, many international students face significant financial strain, including high accommodation costs, limited work opportunities and restrictions on working hours during term time.

Nigerian students preparing to apply for a UK student visa will need to confirm which maintenance threshold applies based on their institution's location and gather acceptable evidence that the required funds are available before submitting their applications.

UK: foreign workers now have more power

Earlier, Leigit.ng reportd that the UK Home Office has changed its immigration rules to allow foreign nationals formally identified as victims of modern slavery to leave exploitative employers and take up new jobs without losing their right to remain in the country.

The announcement, made on Thursday, September 3, affects workers on Skilled Worker visas whose immigration status is tied to a specific employer. Under the previous arrangement, such workers risked losing their visa if they left their sponsoring employer, a situation critics said left many vulnerable to abuse.

Source: Legit.ng