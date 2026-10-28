Pastor Oluwatosin Alao has issued a stern warning to anyone allegedly spreading stories about the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings

Speaking at the late singer’s memorial in Ibadan, the cleric said those who continued discussing his death would face a frightening consequence

The warning came amid a family disagreement over Toluwanisings’ burial arrangements

A Nigerian pastor, Oluwatosin Alao, has issued a controversial warning to people allegedly spreading stories about the death of gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

The cleric spoke at a memorial event held at Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, October 27, where he addressed the growing controversy surrounding the singer’s death.

Pastor Oluwatosin Alao warns anyone spreading rumours about Toluwanisings. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

In his remarks, Alao warned those allegedly cooking up stories about the circumstances surrounding the singer’s passing to stop.

"Anybody on earth that is cooking up stories about Toluwanisings’ death, you have to stop it. If you do not stop, you will be buried," the pastor said.

He also identified himself by name and invited the press to report his statement.

Pastor speaks amid Toluwanisings death controversy

Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping.

His death has since been followed by a disagreement between his father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, and his widow, Akanbi Elizabeth, over where he should be buried.

Olayemi said he wanted his son buried in a house he built or taken to Ikirun, Osun State, where the singer’s late mother was buried.

He claimed that Elizabeth preferred a cemetery or church burial ground, while he wanted his son buried at home.

The singer’s paternal uncle, Lawal Ademola, also said the family wanted Toluwanisings buried at his residence in Ibadan.

Watch the X video of Pastor Tosin laying a curse at Toluwanisings' memorial service

Reactions trail Pastor Tosin's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@OlaseeniBobo stated:

"Religion isn't supposed to be like this??Where was the anointing when he was supposedly struggling before he died??"

@Femzyprints19 shared:

"You just dey cry dem don dey do him service of song Incase una know you all should keep capping online"

@Medoski1001 wrote:

"Una go gather una self for one event center dey deceive people iku ma pa Gbogbo yin ni"

Toluwanisings died after slumping in his home on October 14. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Facebook

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng