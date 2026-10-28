Nigerian Afrobeats artist Mr Eazi shared how an investor flagged one of his TikTok videos during a recent meeting, expressing concern over his image

The investor, who is also his mentor, told Mr Eazi his child had shown him the video and felt it did not reflect well on the musician

Mr Eazi pushed back with a pointed question about their business relationship that shifted the entire conversation

Mr Eazi is standing firmly behind his TikTok presence, even after an investor told him one of his videos was damaging to his image.

The Nigerian Afrobeats musician and entrepreneur opened up about the exchange during a segment from the Big Convo Live interview, with a clip from the conversation circulating on X on October 28.

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi shares his experience with an investor who criticised his TikTok content. Photo: mreazi

Source: Instagram

In it, Mr Eazi recalled sitting down with an investor over a meal when the older man raised an unexpected concern.

According to the artist, his mentor told him his child had pointed out a TikTok video, and that it gave the wrong impression of who Mr Eazi was.

The mentor urged him to reflect on his public image and what it communicated to people watching.

Rather than simply accepting the advice, Mr Eazi responded with a question that reframed the entire conversation.

In his own words, the musician turned to his mentor and asked directly:

"We do business together, right? We do big business? So because of that TikTok, you're not going to do business with me?"

When his mentor confirmed the business relationship would continue regardless, Mr Eazi used that moment to make his case.

The singer said he told the investor:

"I'm not you. I'm Mr Eazi. Like, there's nobody you'll see with silver hair and a puff-puff. I can rock that! Like there's no other person in the world that can rock a puff-puff with silver hair and still be on TikTok and still walk into the boardroom... So, I'm grateful for it, but I don't take it."

Mr Eazi on balancing TikTok and the boardroom

The exchange highlights a tension that many public figures navigate: how personal content on social media is perceived by professional and business circles. For Mr Eazi, the two worlds are not in conflict.

As the founder of emPawa Africa, a music accelerator supporting emerging African artists, and a partner at Zagadat Capital, a venture firm investing in African tech startups, Mr Eazi has built a reputation that stretches well beyond music.

He has long operated at the intersection of entertainment and business, and his response to the mentor suggests he sees no reason to separate the two sides of his identity.

His message was clear: being himself, whether on TikTok or in a boardroom, is part of what makes him distinctive, not something to be managed or dialled down for the comfort of others.

Watch Mr Eazi recount his encounter with an investor over his TikTok content in the X video below:

Mr Eazi explains why Temi Otedola has nine doctors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi hired nine doctors across different countries to monitor his wife Temi Otedola's pregnancy.

The Afrobeats singer explained that their busy lifestyle and constant international travels made it hard to predict their exact location for the birth.

Having multiple doctors on standby ensured continuous medical monitoring and proper care for the couple, no matter which continent they visited.

Source: Legit.ng