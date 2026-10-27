Malawi has Africa’s highest petrol price in October 2026, at $3.226 per litre, followed by Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone

According to the latest data, South Africa and Lesotho entered the top 10, replacing Uganda and Senegal

The high fuel prices could increase transport costs and make goods and services more expensive for consumers

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Fuel prices remain a major concern for households and businesses across Africa, as the cost of filling vehicle tanks puts pressure on transport budgets and the prices of everyday goods.

For countries that depend on imported petroleum products, global oil market movements, exchange rates and distribution costs can influence what motorists pay at filling stations.

Fuel Prices: Top 10 African Countries Where Petrol Costs the Most in October 2026

Source: UGC

According to October 2026 data from GlobalPetrolPrices, Malawi has the highest petrol price in Africa, with a litre selling for more than $3. Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone follow, while several other countries recorded prices above $1.70 per litre.

The ranking also shows changes from September, with South Africa and Lesotho entering the top 10, replacing Uganda and Senegal.

Here are the 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices in October 2026.

1. Malawi — $3.226 per litre

Malawi ranks first among African countries with the highest petrol prices in October 2026, with motorists paying approximately $3.23 per litre.

The price places the country significantly ahead of the other markets on the list. Expensive petrol can increase the cost of commuting, transporting agricultural produce and delivering goods to consumers.

2. Zimbabwe — $2.050 per litre

Zimbabwe ranks second, with petrol selling for approximately $2.05 per litre.

The price is more than $1 per litre below Malawi's, but it remains among the highest on the continent. High fuel costs can put additional pressure on transport operators and businesses that rely on road transportation to distribute products.

3. Sierra Leone — $2.033 per litre

Sierra Leone takes third place, with petrol costing about $2.03 per litre.

Unlike some countries on the list, Sierra Leone recorded no change in its petrol price compared with September 2026, according to Business Insider Africa's report.

The unchanged price means motorists continued to face the same high fuel costs, while businesses remained exposed to the expense of running vehicles and moving goods.

4. Cape Verde — $2.002 per litre

Cape Verde ranks fourth, with a litre of petrol costing approximately $2.00.

The country recorded a marginal increase compared with the previous month. Higher petrol prices can affect households and businesses that depend on road transport, while also increasing the cost of moving goods between commercial centres.

5. Rwanda — $1.991 per litre

Rwanda occupies fifth place, with petrol selling for approximately $1.99 per litre.

The country's price declined slightly compared with September, but it remained close to the $2 mark in October.

Although the reduction offered some relief, fuel expenses remain an important consideration for motorists, transport companies and businesses that depend on regular deliveries.

6. Central African Republic — $1.967 per litre

The Central African Republic ranks sixth, with petrol priced at approximately $1.97 per litre.

The country recorded a marginal increase from September, according to the report.

Higher fuel prices can make road transportation more expensive, with the additional costs potentially affecting the prices consumers pay for food and other essential goods.

7. South Africa — $1.819 per litre

South Africa ranks seventh, with petrol costing approximately $1.82 per litre in October.

The country entered the top 10 this month, replacing Uganda. Its position highlights the pressure fuel costs can place on motorists and businesses, particularly those that rely heavily on road transport.

Changes in fuel prices can also influence household spending and the operating expenses of companies involved in manufacturing, logistics and retail distribution.

8. Seychelles — $1.774 per litre

Seychelles takes eighth place, with petrol selling for approximately $1.77 per litre.

The country recorded a slight price reduction compared with September, but it remained among Africa's most expensive petrol markets.

For households and businesses, the cost of fuel remains an important expense that can affect transportation and the delivery of goods and services.

9. Lesotho — $1.745 per litre

Lesotho ranks ninth, with a litre of petrol costing approximately $1.75.

The country joined the top 10 in October, replacing Senegal. Its inclusion reflects the changing positions of African fuel markets as prices rise or fall from month to month.

High petrol costs can increase the financial burden on motorists and businesses that depend on vehicles for daily operations.

10. Kenya — $1.735 per litre

Kenya completes the ranking, with petrol priced at approximately $1.74 per litre.

Although it has the lowest price among the 10 countries listed, Kenya recorded a notable increase during October.

The increase raised concerns about the potential effects on transport fares and business costs.

Fuel Prices: Top 10 African Countries Where Petrol Costs the Most in October 2026

Source: UGC

For consumers, higher transportation expenses can eventually feed into the prices of food and other goods moved across the country.

The October rankings show that petrol prices vary considerably across Africa, with Malawi recording the highest cost by a wide margin. While some countries experienced slight reductions, increases elsewhere continued to place pressure on households and businesses.

For Nigeria, which also faces significant petrol costs, the wider regional picture highlights the importance of monitoring fuel prices and their effects on transportation, household purchasing power and the cost of doing business.

Source: Legit.ng