Frederick Leonard posted a reflective quote about finding peace just days after his ex-wife's milestone birthday celebration

Peggy Ovire's 41st birthday was her first major public celebration since her highly publicised divorce was finalised

The birthday festivities drew some of Nollywood's biggest names and included an emotional on-set surprise that left Peggy in tears

Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has taken to social media to share a thoughtful message about inner peace, and the timing has not gone unnoticed, it comes just days after his estranged wife, actress Peggy Ovire, celebrated her 41st birthday in a grand fashion surrounded by industry colleagues.

Frederick Leonard shares thought-provoking quote amid reports of estrangement from Peggy Ovire. Credit: @frederickleonard

Source: Instagram

Leonard's post read: "Somewhere between ambition and contentment, I found my peace. Work hard. Live well. Stay grounded. And never forget to enjoy the life you're building."

The message arrived shortly after Peggy's double-celebration made waves across Nigerian social media.

The actress turned 41 on 21 October 2026, marking the occasion first with an emotional surprise on a movie set, followed by a glamorous outdoor party in Lagos the following day.

What made the celebration particularly significant was the context surrounding it. The birthday was widely seen as Peggy's first major public milestone since her divorce from Leonard was finalised in July 2026, bringing their nearly four-year marriage to an official close.

The couple had wed in November 2022 following a relationship that stretched on and off for seven years before they took that step.

The on-set surprise was deeply moving. Shortly after Peggy shared an uplifting Instagram post about embracing a "beautiful beginning," close friends arranged for a traditional Yoruba chanting performer, known as an Ewi hype woman, to arrive on set and serenade her.

The performance was intensely personal, with the hype woman singing praises that directly referenced the betrayals, public humiliation, and heartbreak Peggy had endured in her previous marriage. The actress broke down in tears, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the acknowledgement of her resilience.

Frederick Leonard shares an intriguing message days after Peggy Ovire’s glamorous birthday party. Credit: @freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

The outdoor party that followed brought out some of the most recognisable faces in Nigerian entertainment. Nollywood figures including Mike Ezuruonye, Chizzy Alichi, Tana Adelana, Uche Ogbodo, Empress Njamah, Anthony Monjaro, and Nosa Rex were among those who showed up to celebrate her. Rex affectionately referred to her as "Old Money" as he cheered her on during the festivities.

Against that backdrop, Leonard's reflective social media post has sparked considerable conversation online, with many drawing their own conclusions about its timing.

See Freddie's viral Instagram post:

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Tosin Silverdam had made a post about Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her face-off with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced on social media.

He pointed out Peggy Ovire’s alleged behaviour toward her colleague, Taye Arimoro. According to him, Ovire and her estranged husband had conflicts because of what happened on her movie set at the time.

Source: Legit.ng