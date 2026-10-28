Iyanaladuke, formerly married to Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, stirred buzz online with a striking post on her Instagram page

The post, shared on Wednesday, October 28, featured a bold public declaration invoking the name of Jesus Christ

Her move sparked a wave of responses from followers who reacted to what many described as a life-changing spiritual decision

Femi Adebayo's estranged wife, Omotayo Maimunat Aduke Alubarika, popularly known as Iyanaladuke, has sparked reactions online after sharing a post that strongly suggested she has embraced Christianity.

The declaration, posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, saw her invoke the name of Jesus Christ in a lengthy, passionate prayer covering protection, destiny, and divine favour. Given that her ex-husband, Femi Adebayo, is a known Muslim, the post immediately drew attention from followers and observers alike.

Femi Adebayo's estranged wife Iyanaladuke invokes Jesus Christ in prayer. Credit: omotayoadukeade1

Source: Instagram

Iyanaladuke's public declaration

In her words, she wrote:

"I, OMOTAYO MAIMUNAT ADUKE ALUBARIKA BABY, PUBLICLY DECLARE IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST! Every covenant sealed against my life and destiny is BROKEN and DESTROYED! Every altar raised against me to bring me down is BURNT TO ASHES! Every powerful man or woman assigned to work against my life and destiny shall be EXPOSED, DISGRACED, AND BROUGHT TO NOTHING. Every evil plan against me shall fail! I DECLARE that my life is covered by the precious blood of Jesus Christ. My destiny shall not be aborted, my light shall not be extinguished, and my purpose shall not be defeated! Every word spoken against my destiny is VOID! Every voice speaking condemnation over my life is SILENCED! Every tongue that rises against me in judgment shall be condemned! NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER! I shall fulfil my God-given purpose. I shall walk in divine favour, fulfil my destiny, and shine the light God has placed within me. What God has ordained for my life shall not be taken away by the plans or intentions of any person! I AM COVERED. I AM PRESERVED. I AM FAVOURED. I AM VICTORIOUS THROUGH JESUS CHRIST! In the mighty, matchless, and unfailing name of Jesus Christ, I make this declaration. AMEN! AMEN!! AMEN!!!"

However, as of the time this report was published, Iyanaduke has yet to confirm the speculations about her religious identity.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo's estranged wife, Iyanaladuke, spoke out in a raw and emotional social media post, recounting some of the most painful moments she experienced during her marriage to the popular Yoruba actor.

Iyanaladuke’s public declaration has led followers to discuss a possible change in faith. Credit: iyanaladuke/femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Iyanaladuke's post hinting at her conversion to Christianity is below:

Fans react to Iyanaladuke's post

The post resonated deeply with many of her followers, who flooded the Instagram comments section with words of encouragement.

@larrybridesnmore wrote:

"Oh, I'm so grateful to God for your life, such a pleasant and great decision to accept Christ. HE won't fail you, you will never regret declaring HIM as your Lord. Congratulations to you many times my ever beautiful woman"

@tanimola409 commented:

"You're not ashamed of His name and He will not be ashamed of you either privately or in discretion, He will jealously protect and guide you all through, lead your part as you emerged in Jesus Christ name 🙏"

@ikechukwupeace said:

"Amen. Such a life changing decision. Pray God's Grace and strength in this new journey and faith. You are loved ma"

@phoyekeoyekhan reacted:

"Oh, Jesus Christ, I felt this! Glory be to God. It is well with you and all that concerns you. May the Lord perfect everything He has started in your life and fill your heart with peace, joy, and divine blessings. Amen. 🙏✨"

@oloriadewa_omosho added:

"Amen so shall it be in Jesus mighty name 👏👏👏👏up up Jesus down down satan"

Femi Adebayo's estranged wife shares her thoughts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Femi Adebayo's estranged wife, Iyanaladuke, shared a cryptic message amid online chatter surrounding her ex-husband and actress Funke Akindele.

She posted a picture on her Instagram story with the caption, “Me because nothing shock me anymore.”

Her post came after footage of the actor and Akindele at the birthday party of their colleague Wumi Toriola’s son began circulating online.

Source: Legit.ng