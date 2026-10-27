BBNaija ex-housemate Tram's wife, Olivia, went public with serious allegations against him in a video posted on Monday, October 26, 2026

Olivia claimed she was psychologically pressured into marrying Tram and that her money and her parents' financial contributions were never returned

The wife alleged she single-handedly supported Tram, including helping secure a house, while he subjected her to silent treatment and control

BBNaija ex-housemate Tram is in the middle of a social media storm after his wife, Olivia, went online to publicly accuse him of pressuring her into marriage and refusing to return money she says belongs to her.

Olivia posted the video on Monday, 26 October 2026, airing a long list of grievances and insisting she has receipts to back up every claim. She said she woke up to what she described as nonsense and felt compelled to speak out after staying calm for too long.

BBNaija's Tram trends over viral video of his wife dragging him over debt. Photo credit@tramania/@its.olly.molly

Source: Instagram

Olivia details the marriage pressure

According to Olivia, the couple had three options for remaining together in Nigeria, and marriage was not her preferred choice at the time. She recalled a visit to a lawyer where Tram raised the idea of marrying her, and while she found it sweet, she felt it was too soon given that they had spent most of their relationship long-distance and had only spent one month physically together.

BBNaija's Tram dragged by his wife, who made allegations about their marriage and finances. Photo credit@tramania

Source: Instagram

She said that when she expressed hesitation, Tram allegedly twisted her response into an accusation, suggesting she was only in Nigeria to use him. Olivia described this pattern as psychological manipulation, claiming he consistently projected his own motivations onto her. "He was reflecting every time he talks; he reflects who he is," she said in the video.

Financial allegations against Tram

Olivia also levelled financial claims against her husband, stating that she and her parents put money towards securing a house, while Tram's family contributed nothing. She said she essentially carried the relationship on her own shoulders during her time in Nigeria.

She demanded he return her money, though she appeared to walk it back slightly towards the end, saying she had evidence and that he should "send me my money back" if he wanted her to stop speaking publicly. She said she had "every message to prove" the control she claims he exercised over her.

Here is the X video of Olivia speaking about her husband:

What fans are saying about the video

The video drew strong and divided reactions online:

@misturat21 wrote:

"Guy you are owing tram money 30 million inside 50 million Girl you owe my oga"

@Semiacs stated:

"Out here we work with receipts."

@AbigailMackli shared:\

"Well she is right! I Will always support a woman no matter what!!!! We watched how messy that trampoline was on the show!"

BBNaija launches countdown to Season 11

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija officially began the countdown to its highly anticipated Season 11 with a teaser video released on July 22, 2026.

The cinematic clip showcased silhouettes and dramatic visuals, keeping the identities of new housemates hidden ahead of the grand premiere on July 26.

Organisers revealed that this season’s winner will receive a record-breaking ₦160 million prize package, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returning as host.

Source: Legit.ng