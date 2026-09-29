Biggie officially announced Keivo's disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house on Tuesday, September 29

Keivo's removal followed a physical altercation involving fellow housemate Tram that shocked viewers

Fans have flooded social media with divided reactions, with many questioning why Tram received no punishment

Big Brother Naija's Biggie made a dramatic announcement on Tuesday, September 29, confirming that housemate Keivo had been disqualified from the show.

The news broke after the incident came to light, sending the BBNaija fanbase into a frenzy online. Keivo's exit marks one of the more jarring moments of the current season, with viewers expressing shock at Biggie's decision.

Biggie shares reason behind Keivo's disqualification while addressing housemates. Credit: keivoio

Source: Instagram

The disqualification followed a physical altercation between Keivo and fellow housemate Tram. Before this, Legit.ng reported that Keivo's name, photo, and profile had been removed from the list of finalists, a clear signal that his time in the house was over.

What Biggie said about Keivo's disqualification

Biggie announced the disqualification after calling the housemates to the lounge and showing them what he described as “disturbing” clips of the altercation.

After showing the clips, Biggie announced that Keivo had been removed from the house, with his last appearance being his entry into the storeroom.

Biggie said Keivo was the perpetrator in the incident and was therefore disqualified from the competition.

Keivo is not the first housemate to be shown the door this season over conduct issues. A few weeks earlier, housemate Nomy was disqualified after repeatedly failing to act on corrections issued by Biggie inside the diary room.

Fans divided over Keivo's disqualification from BBNaija season 11. Credit: keivo.oi

Source: Instagram

The video of Biggie announcing Keivo's disqualification is below:

Tram's role sparks fan debate

While Keivo's disqualification was swift, many fans were quick to point out that Tram appeared to face no equivalent consequences, a detail that has fuelled considerable anger among viewers.

The conversation on Twitter has been anything but one-sided. A section of fans backed the decision entirely, while others questioned whether the punishment was distributed fairly between both parties involved in the incident.

Here are some of the reactions from viewers:

@miminike__:

"No iota punishment for Tram? Biggiee #Bbnaija"

@pretty03698217:

"This big brother show has really turned to big brother not big brother Nigeria 🙄 rubbish #bbnaija"

@petersbeulah2:

"So biggie and production, no strike or punishment for tram Despite the provocation and accusation"

@OmonighoOg1444:

"The issue was it was not even as if they were going back and forth at that moment. Y'all defending this are evil and heartless. #bbnaija"

@mimi____g:

"He will do great outside"

Housemate Abi attempts voluntary exit

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi expressed feelings of being targeted by other contestants after insufficient votes prevented her from avoiding the eviction list.

Amid rising tensions, she contemplated a voluntary exit, and her action sparked intense discussions among fans, prompting urgent appeals from fellow housemates not to succumb to the pressures she faces within the competition.

Source: Legit.ng