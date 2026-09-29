BBNaija S11: Biggie Officially Announces Keivo’s Disqualification, Gives Reason
- Biggie officially announced Keivo's disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house on Tuesday, September 29
- Keivo's removal followed a physical altercation involving fellow housemate Tram that shocked viewers
- Fans have flooded social media with divided reactions, with many questioning why Tram received no punishment
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Big Brother Naija's Biggie made a dramatic announcement on Tuesday, September 29, confirming that housemate Keivo had been disqualified from the show.
The news broke after the incident came to light, sending the BBNaija fanbase into a frenzy online. Keivo's exit marks one of the more jarring moments of the current season, with viewers expressing shock at Biggie's decision.
The disqualification followed a physical altercation between Keivo and fellow housemate Tram. Before this, Legit.ng reported that Keivo's name, photo, and profile had been removed from the list of finalists, a clear signal that his time in the house was over.
What Biggie said about Keivo's disqualification
Biggie announced the disqualification after calling the housemates to the lounge and showing them what he described as “disturbing” clips of the altercation.
After showing the clips, Biggie announced that Keivo had been removed from the house, with his last appearance being his entry into the storeroom.
Biggie said Keivo was the perpetrator in the incident and was therefore disqualified from the competition.
Keivo is not the first housemate to be shown the door this season over conduct issues. A few weeks earlier, housemate Nomy was disqualified after repeatedly failing to act on corrections issued by Biggie inside the diary room.
The video of Biggie announcing Keivo's disqualification is below:
Tram's role sparks fan debate
While Keivo's disqualification was swift, many fans were quick to point out that Tram appeared to face no equivalent consequences, a detail that has fuelled considerable anger among viewers.
The conversation on Twitter has been anything but one-sided. A section of fans backed the decision entirely, while others questioned whether the punishment was distributed fairly between both parties involved in the incident.
Moment BBNaija Show Ya Sef Finalists Tram and Keivo involved in heated Exchange surfaces, fans react
Here are some of the reactions from viewers:
@miminike__:
"No iota punishment for Tram? Biggiee #Bbnaija"
@pretty03698217:
"This big brother show has really turned to big brother not big brother Nigeria 🙄 rubbish #bbnaija"
@petersbeulah2:
"So biggie and production, no strike or punishment for tram Despite the provocation and accusation"
@OmonighoOg1444:
"The issue was it was not even as if they were going back and forth at that moment. Y'all defending this are evil and heartless. #bbnaija"
@mimi____g:
"He will do great outside"
Housemate Abi attempts voluntary exit
Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi expressed feelings of being targeted by other contestants after insufficient votes prevented her from avoiding the eviction list.
Amid rising tensions, she contemplated a voluntary exit, and her action sparked intense discussions among fans, prompting urgent appeals from fellow housemates not to succumb to the pressures she faces within the competition.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng