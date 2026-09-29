The Spanish government has published official guidance listing 6 categories of foreigners eligible for citizenship after just one year of residence

Most foreigners must live in Spain for 10 years before qualifying for nationality, but these groups face a much shorter wait

The categories include people married to Spanish nationals, those born on Spanish soil, and descendants of originally Spanish parents or grandparents

The Spanish government has released its official guidance detailing six categories of people who qualify for Spanish nationality after just one year of legal residence, far short of the standard ten-year requirement that applies to most foreigners.

The information appears on the official Spanish public administration portal, last updated on April 13, 2026, and sets out the full conditions under which a reduced residency period of one year applies.

Spain names six categories of foreigners eligible for citizenship after just one year. Photo credit: PepeLaguarda, Europa Press News

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Who qualifies for Spanish citizenship after 1 year

The Spanish government lists the following six categories of people eligible to apply for nationality after one year of residence:

1. Persons born in Spanish territory.

2. Persons who have not duly exercised their right to acquire Spanish nationality by option.

3. Persons who have been legally placed in the custody, guardianship or foster care of a Spanish citizen or institution for two consecutive years, including those still in this situation at the time of application.

4. Persons who, at the time of application, have been married to a Spanish national for one year, with no legal or de facto separation.

5. The widow or widower of a Spanish national, provided there was no legal or de facto separation at the time of the spouse's death.

6. Persons born outside Spain to a father, mother, or grandparent, provided all were originally Spanish.

Spanish citizenship: How this compares to standard requirements

Under Spanish law, most foreign nationals must complete ten years of continuous legal residence before they can apply for citizenship.

The one-year pathway represents a significant exception, designed to cover people with close ties to Spain through birth, family, or formal legal relationships.

The rules around guardianship are notable: applicants in that category must show two full consecutive years under the care of a Spanish citizen or institution, and the arrangement can still be ongoing when they submit their application.

For those seeking citizenship through marriage, the one-year count begins from the date of marriage, and the couple must be legally and factually together with no separation of any kind at the time of applying.

Descendants of originally Spanish parents or grandparents born abroad also qualify, but the guidance specifies that the Spanish origin must apply to both the parent or grandparent and the lineage traced through them.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Spain had published a list of 23 countries whose citizens are eligible for citizenship after just two years instead of 10 years.

African country eligible for Spanish citizenship after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain had named the only African country whose citizens qualify for citizenship after two years.

This is a significant advantage over the standard 10-year wait that applies to most other foreign nationals.

The detail comes from the Spanish government's official nationality page, which outlines the full range of routes through which foreign citizens can become Spanish nationals.

Source: Legit.ng