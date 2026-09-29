Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published the full list of foreigners who can apply for permanent residence in the country

The six categories range from spouses of citizens to foreign investors, with students also making the eligibility list

ICA considers multiple factors when assessing applications, including family ties, economic contributions, age, and length of residency

Singapore has outlined the specific groups of foreigners who qualify to apply for permanent residence in the country, with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) publishing six distinct eligibility categories on its official portal.

A permanent resident (PR) is a foreigner granted the right to live in Singapore on a long-term basis. PRs aged 15 and above receive a Singapore blue Identity Card, and anyone wishing to travel outside the country and return under PR status must hold a valid Re-Entry Permit.

Singapore lists 6 categories of foreigners eligible for permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for Singapore PR?

The ICA lists the following six categories of eligible applicants:

1. Spouses of a Singapore citizen or existing PR

2. Unmarried children below the age of 21, born within a legal marriage to, or legally adopted by, a Singapore citizen or PR

3. Aged parents of a Singapore citizen who is at least 21 years old

4. Holders of an Employment Pass or S Pass

5. Students currently studying in Singapore who have passed at least one national examination, such as the PSLE or GCE N, O, or A Levels, or who are enrolled in the Integrated Programme

6. Foreign investors based in Singapore

How Singapore assesses PR applications

Beyond meeting the eligibility criteria, applicants must also satisfy a broader assessment carried out by the ICA. The authority evaluates each case based on the individual's family ties to Singaporeans, economic contributions, qualifications, age, family profile, and how long they have lived in Singapore.

The ICA uses these factors to determine whether an applicant is able to contribute meaningfully to Singapore's society and economy, and whether they demonstrate a genuine commitment to settling in the country permanently.

The guidelines make clear that eligibility to apply does not guarantee approval, as each application is assessed on its individual merits against these criteria.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng