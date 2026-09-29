Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned that the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket could trigger a nationwide religious crisis if not handled with care

The cleric said people are already in pain over the ticket and some are ready to react violently, urging Tinubu to show wisdom

Ayodele listed over 10 states, including Lagos, Kano, and Enugu, where he said the president will face a tough battle in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the All Progressives Congress's Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2027 elections carries the risk of setting off a serious religious crisis across Nigeria.

In a statement released through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, Primate Ayodele said the ticket demands careful handling, warning that failure to manage the situation wisely could push the country into dangerous territory.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns that alleged growing public dissatisfaction could affect President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele said:

"Let us be cautious against a religious crisis because of this Muslim-Muslim ticket. What I see is trouble if this is not well handled. A lot of people are in pain, and people are ready to go violent if this isn't well taken care of."

He added that the problem would not be confined to the presidential race alone, saying states presenting a similar all-Muslim ticket format would also face consequences.

Ayodele's warning on Muslim-Muslim ticket

The cleric stressed that President Tinubu and his political team must approach the matter with clear-headed wisdom to prevent tensions from spreading beyond Abuja.

"This won't be about the presidency alone, it will also move to the states that are presenting the same ticket format. They must be careful not to create a religious tension that will go across the nation. Tinubu must show wisdom otherwise, a lot of things will come out from it," he said.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says some people publicly supporting Tinubu may privately be dissatisfied and withdraw their backing in 2027. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

States where Tinubu reportedly will struggle

Beyond the religious concerns, Primate Ayodele said the 2027 election will be far harder for the president than he may expect, including in his own political stronghold.

"Tinubu must work hard in some states because it won't be easy. Even in Lagos State, it will be hot; he shouldn't think it will be bread and butter. The election will be a very tough one for him; even in Oyo and Osun, it won't be all that smooth in the South West," the cleric said.

He went further to list additional states across different geopolitical zones where he believes the president needs to put in serious work, naming Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Niger, Bayelsa, Imo, Enugu, Delta, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

"All these states are still shaking. It may not be easy for the president in these places. He must work very hard and perfect all that is needed," Ayodele said.

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng