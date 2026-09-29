Blessing Adeyemi, a 21-year-old Osun State University graduate, shared a TikTok video of the moment she received an award at her graduation ceremony

The young graduate revealed she made the difficult decision to step back from work and put several opportunities on hold to focus on her final year

Blessing opened up about the late nights, self-doubt, and sacrifices that shaped her journey to graduating with a First Class

Blessing Adeyemi, a 21-year-old graduate of Osun State University, has gone viral after sharing a heartfelt TikTok video capturing the moment she stood up to receive an award at her graduation ceremony, along with the news that she earned a First Class in French and International Studies.

The video, posted on her TikTok page [@sopsss_fr](https://www.tiktok.com/@sopsss_fr), was accompanied by a deeply personal caption in which she reflected on the choices she made to get to where she is today.

21-year-old UNIOSUN graduate celebrates as she bags first class. Photo Source: TikTok/sopsss_fr

Source: TikTok

Blessing stepped away from work

By her own account, Blessing had always been someone who thrived on staying occupied. She took on work, pursued opportunities, and constantly looked for new things to do. But as her final year drew closer, she recognised that something had to give.

"I couldn't keep doing everything at once," she wrote.

"So I made a difficult decision. I stepped away from work for a while. I turned down some things. I put some opportunities on hold and decided that, for that season, school had to come first."

@sopsss_fr was candid about how much that shift cost her, describing it as anything but simple for someone with her personality. Yet she has no regrets about it.

"It wasn't easy because I love being busy, learning, working and trying new things," she added. "But I knew I wanted to give my finals my best shot. And looking back now, I'm glad I made that choice."

Blessing's First Class result

For Blessing, the result is not simply a grade on paper. It represents every quiet moment of struggle that went unseen during her time as a student.

"This result means so much more to me because I know what went into it," she wrote.

"The late nights, the sacrifices, the things I had to put on hold, the moments I doubted myself, and all the times I just had to keep going. I'm really, really proud of myself."

The graduation video, which shows her rising to accept her award before her peers, has drawn significant attention online, with many viewers moved by her willingness to share the full weight of the journey behind her achievement.

The post she shared is below

UNIOSUN graduate posts CGPA online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dorcas Faith Odelola, a Philosophy graduate of Osun State University, was honoured as the best graduating student in her department after recording an impressive CGPA of 4.43.

The graduate took to TikTok to celebrate the achievement and shared a glimpse of the award she received from the university.

Source: Legit.ng