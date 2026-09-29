Singapore Releases Official Extension Route for Foreigners To Stay Longer In Country
- Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority has outlined the official process for foreigners who want to stay longer in the country
- The authority clarified that a visa's validity period does not determine how long a visitor can remain in Singapore
- Foreigners who wish to extend their time in Singapore must apply for specified document through the official route
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Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published official guidance explaining how foreigners can legally extend their stay in the country beyond their initial entry period.
The ICA, which operates as a government agency, confirmed that the length of time a visitor is permitted to remain in Singapore is not linked to their visa's validity period.
Instead, the duration of stay is set by a Visit Pass, issued electronically as an e-Pass at the checkpoint when the traveller enters the country.
How the Visit Pass Extension Works
For travellers who wish to remain in Singapore longer than their e-Pass allows, the ICA has outlined a straightforward route.
Visitors must apply for a Short-Term Visit Pass (STVP) extension through the authority's official channels.
The agency also clarified a common point of confusion: the SG Arrival Card, which many travellers complete before entering Singapore, is not a visa and does not serve as one.
The ICA further noted that all travellers, regardless of age, must carry a valid, individually issued travel document.
Collective travel documents are not accepted under Singapore's entry requirements.
What Visa Holders Need to Know
The ICA stressed that holding a valid Singapore entry visa does not guarantee admission into the country.
Entry remains subject to the requirements assessed at the checkpoint, and visa holders are expected to comply with all current travel advisories at the time of their visit.
Singapore grants visa-free entry to over 160 countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority left over 160 nations with free access to the city-state.
Travellers from visa-required countries like India can still access Singapore through a 96-hour Visa-Free Transit Facility under certain conditions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.