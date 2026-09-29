Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority has outlined the official process for foreigners who want to stay longer in the country

The authority clarified that a visa's validity period does not determine how long a visitor can remain in Singapore

Foreigners who wish to extend their time in Singapore must apply for specified document through the official route

Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published official guidance explaining how foreigners can legally extend their stay in the country beyond their initial entry period.

The ICA, which operates as a government agency, confirmed that the length of time a visitor is permitted to remain in Singapore is not linked to their visa's validity period.

Singapore details how to get a longer route in country. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Instead, the duration of stay is set by a Visit Pass, issued electronically as an e-Pass at the checkpoint when the traveller enters the country.

How the Visit Pass Extension Works

For travellers who wish to remain in Singapore longer than their e-Pass allows, the ICA has outlined a straightforward route.

Visitors must apply for a Short-Term Visit Pass (STVP) extension through the authority's official channels.

The agency also clarified a common point of confusion: the SG Arrival Card, which many travellers complete before entering Singapore, is not a visa and does not serve as one.

The ICA further noted that all travellers, regardless of age, must carry a valid, individually issued travel document.

Collective travel documents are not accepted under Singapore's entry requirements.

What Visa Holders Need to Know

The ICA stressed that holding a valid Singapore entry visa does not guarantee admission into the country.

Entry remains subject to the requirements assessed at the checkpoint, and visa holders are expected to comply with all current travel advisories at the time of their visit.

Singapore grants visa-free entry to over 160 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority left over 160 nations with free access to the city-state.

Travellers from visa-required countries like India can still access Singapore through a 96-hour Visa-Free Transit Facility under certain conditions.

Source: Legit.ng