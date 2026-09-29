Guinea-Bissau defeated Nigeria 3-0 at the September 24 Stadium on matchday two of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

The result sent the Wild Dogs to the top of Group L and left Nigeria needing to close a three-goal gap to the group leaders

Only one team will qualify from Group L due to Tanzania's co-host status, putting Nigeria's AFCON hopes under serious pressure

Guinea-Bissau handed Nigeria one of their heaviest defeats in recent memory, winning 3-0 at the September 24 Stadium on matchday two of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Confederation of African Football has since published its official match report confirming the scoreline, detailing how the match went.

Guinea-Bissau beat Nigeria 3-0 in AFCON 2027 qualifier. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

The Wild Dogs were clinical from early on. Franculino Dju broke the deadlock after 15 minutes, giving the home side control of the contest. Mama Baldé extended the lead midway through the second half, and Álvaro Djaló added a third deep into stoppage time to complete a dominant victory over the three-time African champions.

The defeat is considered one of Nigeria's most damaging results in about five years and marks the first time in that period they have conceded three goals to an African side.

The Super Eagles now sit below Guinea-Bissau in Group L, with the Wild Dogs moving clear at the top following the win, as noted by ESPN.

CAF reiterates Group L tricky situation

Nigeria's path back into contention is made significantly harder by the group's structure. CAF confirmed that only one team will advance from Group L because Tanzania, one of the tournament's co-hosts for the 2027 edition in East Africa, occupies a spot in the group.

Co-hosts receive automatic qualification to the finals, which removes one of the traditional qualifying places and leaves a single slot for the remaining teams to fight over.

For the Super Eagles to secure that solitary qualifying berth, they must overtake Guinea-Bissau and finish as group winners. Given the three-goal swing already in Guinea-Bissau's favour on matchday two, Nigeria face a steep climb across the remaining fixtures in the qualifying campaign.

The result raises serious questions about Nigeria's form ahead of what promises to be a tightly contested group stage, with Guinea-Bissau now firmly established as the frontrunners for the one available qualification spot.

Eric Chelle apologises to Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle apologised to the Nigerian football fans after the disappointing 3-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau.

The Franco-Malian manager claimed that the pitch in Bissau was in a terrible state, but he is trying not to make an excuse and is taking responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng