BBNaija organisers removed Keivo's name and profile from the official finalists list after a heated physical fight with housemate Tram on Monday, September 28, 2026

A video circulated online showing the moment Keivo was escorted out of the Big Brother House following the altercation

Keivo became the second housemate disqualified this season, weeks after Nomy was removed for ignoring Biggie's warnings

Big Brother Naija organisers have disqualified housemate Victor Ikpe, popularly known as Keivo, following a physical confrontation with fellow contestant Tram that sent shockwaves through the fanbase on Monday, September 28, 2026.

A video capturing the physical altercation between the two housemates spread rapidly across social media, with fans quickly splitting into opposing camps.

BBNaija organisers disqualify Keivo after his physical confrontation with fellow housemate Tram. Photo credit@keivo.oi

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, a visit to the official BBNaija website confirmed the decision: Keivo's name, photo, and profile had been removed from the list of finalists, a clear signal that his time in the house was over.

Another video also emerged online showing the exact moment Keivo was instructed to pack up and exit the Big Brother House due to his behaviour.

Keivo not the first to be disqualified

Keivo is not the first housemate to be shown the door this season over conduct issues. A few weeks earlier, housemate Nomy was disqualified after repeatedly failing to act on corrections issued by Biggie inside the diary room.

BBNaija Keivo trends over assault against collegue. Photo credit@keivo.io

Source: Instagram

In Keivo's case, fans noted that matters appeared to have escalated further when he reportedly complained that Biggie was "saying trash" to him during a diary room session, only for Biggie to remind him that he sees everything. According to viewers, the interaction left Keivo even more agitated, which may have contributed to the eventual physical clash.

Here is the Instagram post confirming Keivo's exit from BBN:

Fans react to Keivo's disqualification

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@mz_munachi wrote:

"This whole f!ght was just too funny! Good luck Keivo"

@ginapet3 commented:

"And tram will not win too"

@specialkilishi_bymara shared:

"What's the gain now. Name you didn't clear. Also disqualified. Anger is very bad jare."

@officialajummy said:

"E too do! Anger gets the best out of him"

@mitz_nanatash stated:

"Even if Biggie wanted to spare him, he wouldn't because he badmouthed Biggie.... He said Biggie was saying trash to him in d diary room wen he went to report to biggie n biggie told him that he sees everything.. So as biggie no answer am he got more pained."

@be_lla1873 reacted:

"I love it ' so because Tram was not fighting back una think say he nor get sense Abi"

Housemate Abi attempts voluntary exit

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi expressed feelings of being targeted by other contestants after insufficient votes prevented her from avoiding the eviction list.

Amid rising tensions, she contemplated a voluntary exit, and her action sparked intense discussions among fans, prompting urgent appeals from fellow housemates not to succumb to the pressures she faces within the competition.

Source: Legit.ng