The 1000-lb Sisters, Amy and Tammy Slaton, have taken a shocking turn in their weight-loss journey since TLC introduced them in 2020. Years later, Tammy Slaton has lost more than 500 pounds from 700 pounds. Surprisingly, she now weighs less than her younger sister, who led the way by having bariatric surgery and starting a family.

Amy and Tammy Slaton from The 1000-lb Sisters. Photo: @toni.jouaou.96 on Facebook (modified by author

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Tammy Slaton dropped from over 700 pounds to roughly 238 pounds .

. Amy Slaton reached a low of 237 pounds , but personal hurdles caused her progress to plateau.

, but personal hurdles caused her progress to plateau. Tammy is now physically smaller than Amy, a milestone both sisters once thought was impossible.

Their siblings, Chris, Amanda, and Misty, also joined the show and lost substantial weight.

The transformation of the 1000-lb Sisters cast is one of reality TV's most drastic physical shifts. Their TLC journey began in January 2020 as they fought to qualify for bariatric surgery. Amy told People:

We were already trying to lose weight before the show even got a hold of us, so it was like the perfect opportunity.

Amy and Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters, shown prior to their journey (L), and looking significantly slimmer alongside friends (R). Photo: @twilightqueen87 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tammy initially struggled with food addiction and severe health emergencies. However, after entering an Ohio rehab facility, she met her target weight and underwent surgery.

Reacting to her milestone weigh-in, Tammy admitted:

Everyone keeps telling me I look smaller than Amy; that's kind of hard to believe.

While Tammy sped past her goals, Amy faced severe emotional challenges. Following a split from her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, Amy's weight loss stalled. Here is where the main cast members stand today.

Amy Slaton

Amy Slaton Halterman﻿ in a black top folding her hands (L) and in a vibrant blue hair, a statement necklace, and a red top (R). Photo: @twilightqueen87 (modified by author

Source: Facebook

Full name : Amy Slaton-Lovvorn

: Amy Slaton-Lovvorn Date of birth : 28 October 1987

: 28 October 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of August 2026)

: 38 years old (as of August 2026) Profession: Reality TV personality, YouTube content creator

Amy Slaton is a reality TV personality, YouTuber, and content creator. Amy's highest weight was 406 lbs when she joined the show. She learned she had lost enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery at the end of season 1 of 1000-Lb Sisters.

Amy underwent the surgery in 2019 and, by December 2023, had dropped 176 lbs. Amy shared the milestone as she went for a special shopping trip:

I always wanted a pair of heels, but I was never skinny enough. When you’re fat and blind, your balance is kind of off, so on the ground is more sturdy.

Amy eventually reached her lowest weight of 237 lbs. During her journey, she welcomed two sons, Gage Deon and Glenn Allen. However, stress mounted when Amy and Michael Halterman filed for divorce in March 2023.

Amy Slaton Halterman (R) and her husband, Brian Scott Lovvorn, outdoors (L). Photo: @twilightqueen87

Source: Facebook

In September 2024, police arrested Amy Slaton at a Tennessee zoo alongside Brian Scott Lovvorn. Officers arrived after a camel bit someone and smelled illegal drugs coming from Amy's car. Charges included drug possession and child endangerment.

The reality star got married to Brian Scott Lovvorn towards the end of 2024. In December 2024, the couple pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the child endangerment charges. Instead of jail time, Amy received two years of probation, fines, and mandatory classes.

Tammy Slaton Halterman

Tammy Slaton is leaning against a tree trunk (L), and wearing glasses and a black leather jacket (R). Photo: @tammy.l.slaton (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name : Tamera Renee Slaton

: Tamera Renee Slaton Date of birth : 27 July 1986

: 27 July 1986 Age : 40 years old (as of July 2026)

: 40 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Reality TV personality, social media creator

Tammy Slaton Halterman is a reality TV star and digital content creator who struggled to lose weight through diet and exercise. Her doctor denied her bariatric surgery in Season 1 of 1000-Lb Sisters.

Over the next three years, her weight peaked at 725 lbs. She entered rehab for food addiction multiple times and spent time in the hospital.

In 2022, Tammy stayed at an Ohio weight loss facility. She lost 180 lbs., bringing her down to 534 lbs. This drop made her eligible for bariatric surgery. Slaton had the procedure in summer 2022, which aired during season 4.

Tammy Slaton has maintained her jaw-dropping 500-pound weight loss, as per The Independence. In 2025, she revealed that she weighed 238 pounds:

When I was at my heaviest, I was 700-plus pounds. Right now, I’m weighing in at 238.

The TV personality underwent skin removal surgery, where 15 pounds of excess skin was removed from her chin, stomach, and arms. Speaking to People she revealed:

I was really nervous about the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I'm gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there.

Tragedy struck in 2023 when her husband of seven months, Caleb Willingham, passed away. The two had met in 2022 while both were patients at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. According to People, Tammy described Willingham as the love of her life, and his death broke her heart.

He was my best friend, and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me.

Tammy channeled her energy into living an active life, traveling, and fostering independence without needing an oxygen tank or a wheelchair. She shared with People in 2023:

I’ve done more in the last nine months than I’ve ever done in my life. I have my life back.

Chris Combs

Chris Combs from 1000-lb Sisters with his wife and kids. Photo: @chris.combs.5243 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Christopher Combs

: Christopher Combs Date of birth : 18 August 1980

: 18 August 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of August 2026)

: 45 years old (as of August 2026) Profession: Reality TV personality, set decorator, former restaurant manager

Chris Combs is a reality TV personality and set decorator who joined his sister's health mission and achieved an inspiring transformation. Starting at over 450 pounds, Chris lost around 150 pounds after his 2022 surgery, according to Screen Rant.

Chris maintained his progress through clean eating and exercise. He eventually qualified for skin-removal surgery. Today, Chris runs 5Ks and stays active while serving as his family's voice of reason. He is married to Brittany Combs and has two children.

Amanda Halterman

Amanda Halterman of 1000-lb Sisters with her family. Photo: @amanda.halterman

Source: Facebook

Full name : Amanda Slaton Halterman

: Amanda Slaton Halterman Date of birth : 16 April 1981

: 16 April 1981 Age : 45 years old (as of August 2026)

: 45 years old (as of August 2026) Profession: Reality TV personality

Amanda Halterman joined 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 and introduced a new dynamic as the main stars' older sister. The TV personality struggled with obesity for years and underwent her first bariatric surgery in 2014. After regaining some weight, she had a second surgery in March 2023.

Today, Amanda has lost around 300 pounds total and looks much more confident. Despite brief health setbacks and a past divorce from her 22-year-old marriage to Jason Halterman, she keeps moving forward.

Amanda has remained a firm, supportive force within the Slaton family as she raises her four children. The TV personality was dating her new boyfriend, Leonard Moore.

Misty Wentworth

The 1000-lb Sisters stars Amy Halterman, Amanda Halterman, Misty Wentworth, and a lady. Photo: @wkdq (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Misty Slaton Wentworth

: Misty Slaton Wentworth Date of birth : 9 March 1976

: 9 March 1976 Age : 50 years old (as of August 2026)

: 50 years old (as of August 2026) Profession: Reality TV personality

Misty Wentworth is the eldest Slaton sister. She had a quieter journey on 1000-Lb Sisters while facing long-term obesity. Misty's health became a major concern as she gained weight. She had to manage her severe diabetes before doctors approved her for bariatric surgery.

In March 2023, Misty underwent surgery alongside her sister Amanda and eventually dropped from 240 to 166 pounds. This weight loss allowed her to stop taking diabetes medication entirely. Today, Wentworth is still married to David Wentworth, and they share four sons.

Where are the actors from 1000-lb Sisters now?

The Slaton family members are focused on long-term wellness, skin-removal operations, and navigating single parenthood. Tammy travels frequently and creates digital content, while Amy focuses on her young children and personal mental health recovery.

Which of the 1000 pound sisters passed away?

Neither Amy nor Tammy Slaton has died. However, Tammy's husband, Caleb Willingham, tragically passed away in June 2023 at age 40.

What happened to Tammy and Amy?

Tammy lost over 500 pounds and gained full mobility. Amy had two sons but experienced a weight-loss plateau following her divorce.

Who has custody of Amy Slaton's kids?

The American YouTuber and her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, share joint custody of their two sons, Gage and Glenn.

How much does Tammy weigh now?

Tammy Slaton weighs approximately 238 pounds, down from her peak weight of over 725 pounds. She lost approximately 500 pounds.

The 1000-lb Sisters series began as a story of mutual survival. Today, it stands as a testament to personal resilience. While Tammy's current weight advantage over Amy surprised viewers, both sisters continue working toward healthy, independent lives.

Legit.ng published an article on the Footloose cast. The 1984 movie Footloose launched the careers of several famous actors who became household names worldwide. Beyond acting, these talented stars built successful careers in music, production, writing, and charity work.

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