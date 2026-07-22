Why did Novi Brown leave 'Sistas'? Here's the truth behind Sabrina’s exit

Why did Novi Brown leave Sistas? Although no official reason was given for her exit, the talented actress is pursuing new creative ventures. In the hit BET series, Sabrina Hollins faces a shocking end after a devastating car crash in Season 9. Her departure, along with that of co-star Ebony Obsidian, marks a major shift for Tyler Perry's popular drama.

Novi Brown attends the Black Women in Music Dinner at Audrey Irmas Pavilion on 12 June 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Sabrina Hollins was written out of the show during a major car accident in the Season 9 finale.

in the Season 9 finale. Neither the network nor Novi Brown has shared an official reason for her sudden departure.

The actress is currently focusing on personal career growth and exciting external projects.

Why did Novi Brown leave Sistas?

Despite widespread speculation, Novi Brown's reason for leaving Sistas has not been officially revealed. Ahead of Season 10, BET announced that Brown and Ebony Obsidian would not return. Both had been part of the original cast since the 2019 debut.

BET and the executive film producer Tyler Perry did not explain the departures, and Brown's representatives have kept quiet. Many believe she simply wanted to grow her acting career and expand her ventures.

After filming over 160 fast-paced episodes, Brown likely felt she had achieved her goals with Sabrina. Tyler Perry's demanding production schedules also leave very little time for outside work.

What happened to Sabrina in the series Sistas?

Novi Brown at the 2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Ceremony held at Fairmont Century Plaza on 12 March 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Savion Washington

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Since the premiere of Sistas, Sabrina Hollins, played by American actress and content creator Novi Brown, was a core member of the tight-knit friend group in Atlanta. However, her recent absence is tied directly to the jaw-dropping events of the Season 9 finale.

Sabrina did not choose to walk away from her friends. Instead, she was involved in a horrific, fiery car crash. The writers used this tragedy to wrap up her story, leaving her friends to cope with the devastating aftermath.

Sabrina Hollins's departure explained

Novi Brown at the "I Love Boosters" Los Angeles Premiere held at DGA Theatre on 13 May 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

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For years, Sabrina's career and complicated love life kept viewers completely hooked. When the Season 9 finale aired, fans desperately wondered if she would survive.

The season ended with a dramatic car explosion, leaving several characters' futures up in the air. Instead of a neat farewell, this spine-chiller built suspense for Season 10.

However, the series' teasers soon confirmed the accident was fatal. The footage strongly implies Sabrina did not survive the wreck, making it a permanent goodbye.

Was Novi Brown's departure planned?

Novi Brown at The 17th Annual AAFCA Awards held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on 08 February 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: JC Olivera

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In past interviews, Novi Brown always spoke fondly of playing Sabrina. Speaking to TVLine after an arrest storyline, she admitted the writers' choices often surprised her:

I was just as surprised as everybody else. I was like, 'What's going on? What's the story? Where's it going?!'

The interview showed she loved following Sabrina's journey. However, she gave no hint that she planned to leave.

What is Novi Brown doing now?

Rather than taking a break, the actress is actively expanding her footprint in the entertainment world. After her nine-season run, she shared a heartfelt social media message to thank her fans:

After 9 INCREDIBLE seasons, I’m closing a deeply meaningful chapter. I’m beyond grateful for the journey, the growth, and the love. I’m excited to step into what’s next. New stories, new characters, new possibilities.

From (L-R): Novi Brown, KJ Smith, and Crystal Renee Hayslett attend the "Sista's Meet and Greet" during Day 2 of the BET Experience Fan Fest on 29 June 2024. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

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Today, Brown is producing independent films and investing in major theatre revivals. She also hosts Conversations & Constellations, her own digital talk show focused on astrology.

A look at Novi Brown's movies and TV shows

While Sabrina Hollins remains her breakout role, Novi Brown has built a highly versatile acting portfolio. She easily balances television drama with independent films. Below are some of Novi Brown's movies and TV shows as per her IMDb profile:

Year Title Type Role 2019–2025 Tyler Perry's Sistas TV Series Sabrina Hollins 2022 The First Noelle Feature Film Noelle 2022 Alone in the Dark Feature Film Bri Collins 2022 NCIS TV Series Olive Miller 2024 A Wesley South African Christmas TV Movie Cameron Wesley 2025 Noah's Arc: The Movie Feature Film Cast Member

Will Novi Brown come back to Sistas?

Novi Brown attends the opening night of "Othello" at the Barrymore Theatre on 23 March 2025 in New York City. Photo: Valerie Terranova

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Currently, a permanent return for Novi Brown looks highly unlikely. The American actress wrote an emotional farewell message that clearly signalled the end of this chapter.

While the show could easily feature a flashback or dream sequence, Sabrina's time as a main character is over. Losing a founding member after nine seasons changes the soul of the series.

With Sabrina's story arc definitively closed in Season 9 and Brown actively pursuing new ventures, a return to Sistas remains unlikely. While her sudden exit shocked fans, it gives her the freedom to grow and pushes the show into a bold new era.

Legit.ng published an article about what happened to Henry in Run Away. Henry's search for his biological father, a wealthy cult leader, put his life in serious danger. Cult assassins Ash and Dee Dee secretly murdered him to protect a multi-million-dollar inheritance.

The cult made Henry's death look like a runaway case to hide their tracks. However, his tragic fate eventually exposed the cult's deadly conspiracy to everyone. Read on and find out more about what happened to Henry in Run Away in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng