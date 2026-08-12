Lucy Davis, known for her roles in The Office and Wonder Woman , revealed she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer a year and a half ago

The British actress shared that the disease has spread to her bones and that chemotherapy is no longer an option for her treatment

Davis shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, urging fans not to ignore unusual bodily changes and to get everything checked out

British actress Lucy Davis has gone public with a deeply personal health battle, revealing she has been living with incurable stage four breast cancer for the past 18 months.

The 53-year-old is best recognised for playing Dawn Tinsley in the BBC mockumentary The Office and Hilda Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, with other credits in projects like Wonder Woman, Shaun of the Dead, and Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Event.

British actress Lucy Davis shares an emotional update about her ongoing health journey. Photo: reallucydavis

Source: Instagram

She broke the news to her followers via her Instagram page on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, sharing a heartfelt message accompanied by a video of herself. She described both her diagnosis and her outlook on what lies ahead.

The actress confirmed that the cancer has spread to her bones, specifically her spine, right hip, and ribs, and that treatment options have narrowed considerably.

"A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo," she wrote.

Lucy Davis urges fans to get checked early

One of the most striking parts of Davis's message was her warning to others about how her cancer initially presented.

She said the early sign was not a typical lump but a small, hard spot she almost dismissed entirely.

"I almost didn't bother getting it checked. So I guess I'm saying don't ignore anything — get everything checked out," she urged.

Davis was candid about the physical toll the illness has taken, noting that prolonged standing and walking are difficult, and that she sometimes uses a wheelchair.

Yet her tone throughout remained remarkably warm and even humorous, crediting laughter as the most vital thing keeping her grounded.

"The thing that has been most vital to me is humour. I asked my friends and family to make fun of me as much as possible, and most importantly of all to not treat me like a sick person," she said.

She also expressed that she intends to continue acting and animal rights advocacy, describing both as central to who she is.

Read Lucy Davis's Instagram post about her cancer below:

Celebrities and fans react to Lucy Davis's announcement

The post drew an outpouring of support from fans and public figures alike.

@reddonovan wrote:

"What a beautiful response to the life this human journey has brought you on. 🥹🙏💖 I wish you so much peace and connection and humor. Thank you for sharing this."

@sophieblake72 shared her own experience:

"Hi Lucy, I have been living with stage four breast cancer for over four years now and still living life to the fullest (with adaptions!). I know many who have been living with it for years longer. Sending you much love and solidarity ❤️🫶🏼"

TV presenter @ulrikajonssonofficial responded:

"Heartbreaking to read but beautifully written and articulate. Wishing you so much love and laughter. We're all just walking each other home ❤️"

@piersmorgan also weighed in:

"Lucy, this is such devastating news. I'm so sorry. Your courage in talking about this so honestly says everything about you. Sending you and your family all my love and support."

‘Wonder Woman’ actress Lucy Davis opens up about her life and career while living with cancer. Photo: reallucydavis

Source: Instagram

Carly Simon opens up on health battles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that legendary singer Carly Simon disclosed she is living with Parkinson's disease and recently underwent surgery for skin cancer.

She explained that her health struggles began with arthritis and joint replacements before doctors at the Mayo Clinic confirmed her Parkinson’s diagnosis

Simon also revealed that the surgery for basal cell carcinoma affected her appearance, deepening her reluctance to appear publicly, even as fans continued to send her supportive messages.

Source: Legit.ng