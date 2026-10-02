US Senior Advisor Meets UN Envoy Pekka Haavisto to Advance Peace in Sudan

A top US official met UN Personal Envoy for Sudan Pekka Haavisto on October 2, 2026, to discuss ongoing peace efforts in the country

The US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs said both sides explored ways to work together through the Quintet to support a Sudan-led dialogue

The two officials also discussed a humanitarian truce and a path toward a comprehensive resolution of Sudan's conflict

The United States Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos met with UN Personal Envoy for Sudan Pekka Haavisto on October 2, 2026, holding talks on the push for lasting peace in the war-torn country.

The US official confirmed the meeting in a post on X, saying the discussion covered Haavisto's ongoing efforts to bring stability to Sudan and how Washington can better coordinate with him through the Quintet, a group of international partners engaged in Sudan diplomacy.

US and UN officials discuss Sudan peace talks, focusing on civilian dialogue, humanitarian truce efforts, and long-term conflict resolution. Photo credit: Lehtikuva/Roy Rochlin/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Sudan peace talks

Central to the conversation was the goal of building an inclusive, Sudanese-led national civilian dialogue, which the US described as a critical step toward ending the conflict. The advisor said both sides exchanged ideas on how the Quintet could support and facilitate that process more effectively.

The US official also praised Haavisto's work, describing his efforts as tireless, and said Washington values the cooperation he has shown as part of American-led initiatives to push for a humanitarian truce in Sudan.

Beyond the truce, the two sides discussed broader efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement to the conflict, which, according to UN, has caused a severe humanitarian crisis and displaced millions of Sudanese civilians since fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces broke out in April 2023.

Quintet's role in Sudan

The Quintet, which brings together key international actors working on the Sudan crisis, has been a central mechanism in efforts to broker dialogue between Sudanese factions.

The US signalled its intention to deepen coordination through this framework as part of its diplomatic strategy for the region.

20 civilians killed and many others injured in Sudan

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 20 civilians were killed and many more wounded on August 11, 2026, during fighting in Geisan town in Sudan's Blue Nile State, according to local sources on the ground who spoke to UN.

Source: Legit.ng