The UK government updated its financial requirements for Student and Child Student visa applicants, naming only three African countries on the exemption list

Botswana, Mauritius and Tunisia are the only African nations whose nationals may skip submitting proof of funds upfront with their applications

Nigerian applicants, along with those from Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt, must continue to submit full financial documents when applying

The United Kingdom has revised the financial requirements for Student and Child Student visa applicants, retaining strict proof-of-funds rules for most African countries while granting limited exemptions to nationals of Botswana, Mauritius and Tunisia.

The updated guidance, published by the UK government on Monday, July 27 sets out which nationalities may apply without submitting financial evidence upfront.

UK confirms fresh financial rules for international students seeking visas Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Alongside the three African countries, the exemption list includes Australia, Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States and several European nations such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain, as well as the UAE and Qatar, Punch reports.

The UK government was clear, however, that being on the exemption list does not remove the underlying financial obligation.

The statement reads:

"You must meet the financial requirements for this route when you apply; however, you may not need to submit evidence upfront as part of your application. In these circumstances, the decision maker may still request the evidence from you during the application process to prove you meet the financial requirements."

What Nigerian Applicants Must Show

Nigerian applicants, along with those from Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt, must submit financial documents as part of their applications. The required amount depends on where a student intends to study.

Those enrolled at institutions outside London must show they have £1,171 for each month of their course, covering up to nine months. Students studying in London must demonstrate they hold £1,529 per month for the same period.

Dependants add to these figures: £680 per month outside London and £845 per month in London, for up to nine months each.

Tuition fees, as shown on the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), must also be covered in full, Vanguard reports.

UK keeps proof-of-funds requirement for Nigeria despite easing rules for selected countries Photo: FG

Source: Getty Images

Accepted and Rejected Sources of Funds

Acceptable sources include government-backed student loans, official financial sponsorship, personal savings and funds provided by parents or eligible partners.

The guidance rules out overdrafts, cryptocurrency holdings, stocks and shares, pensions and money held in unregulated financial institutions.

Applicants relying on personal or family savings must show the required amount has remained in their account for at least 28 consecutive days before applying. Bank statements or equivalent financial records must be dated no more than 31 days before the application is submitted.

The guidance does maintain certain exemptions from financial evidence requirements, including applicants who have already spent at least 12 months in the UK on a valid visa, Student Union Sabbatical Officers, and doctors and dentists in training.

Child Student visa applicants face separate maintenance fund requirements, which vary depending on their living arrangements, whether in boarding school, with parents or legal guardians, in foster care, or living independently for those aged 16 and 17.

UK releases new list of companies that can sponsor Nigerians' work visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom's Home Office has expanded its official list of employers authorised to recruit overseas talent, with the total number of licensed sponsor organisations now standing at 142,459.

The register covers employers approved to issue Certificates of Sponsorship under both the Skilled Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes.

A Certificate of Sponsorship is a mandatory requirement for any foreign national applying for a UK work visa, and only organisations that have met the government's strict sponsorship criteria are permitted to appear on the list.

Source: Legit.ng