The Nigerian Postal Service unveiled the National Digital Postcode System to give every building and location in Nigeria a unique digital address

The system relies on GIS technology and follows a pilot programme that NIPOST ran in Abuja before the nationwide rollout began

Nigerians can now use the platform to obtain their digital postcodes for deliveries, banking, e-commerce, and emergency response services

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The federal government has launched the National Digital Postcode System, a nationwide digital addressing initiative that assigns unique digital codes to buildings and locations across Nigeria.

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) unveiled the system on October 1 as part of a broader push to overhaul how Nigerians identify and share their locations, moving away from the informal landmark-based directions that millions of people currently rely on.

FG launches National Digital Postcode System to give buildings and locations across Nigeria unique digital addresses. Photo: Olasunkanmi ariyo

Source: Getty Images

How the system works

The platform allows users to search for their location and retrieve a corresponding digital postcode, which can then be shared with delivery companies, banks, government agencies, and other service providers.

NIPOST said the system is built on geographic information system (GIS) technology, with its GIS laboratory central to mapping and coding locations across the country.

The nationwide rollout follows a pilot conducted in Abuja, during which the system was tested before it was deployed across the country.

Officials said the digital postcodes are designed to complement existing physical address information rather than replace it entirely.

The system is expected to support a range of services, including e-commerce, emergency response, and financial services, by giving providers a reliable and standardised way to identify and locate customers and properties.

What it means for Nigerians

For many Nigerians who describe their locations using informal references such as "turn left after the blue gate" or "beside the church", the new system offers a digital alternative that can be used across multiple platforms and services, Punch reports.

NIPOST's nationwide digital postcode rollout aims to make location identification easier for Nigerians and businesses. Photo: : peeterv

Source: Getty Images

Businesses stand to benefit as well, with officials noting that more accurate location data could improve last-mile delivery and help digital services function more efficiently.

The government said the system could also support broader economic activity by making it easier for companies to reach customers and for public agencies to deliver services to specific locations.

NIPOST said the nationwide rollout means Nigerians can now access a standardised digital identifier for their homes or businesses, including locations without formally recognised street addresses.

FG moves to establish single national identity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government is taking steps to implement the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026, following the signing of the new legislation.

The law recognises the National Identification Number (NIN) as the country's primary means of identification, marking a significant change in Nigeria's identity management framework.

The reform is aimed at creating a more integrated digital identity system, reducing duplication across identity databases and improving access to government and other public services through a unified identification framework.

Source: Legit.ng