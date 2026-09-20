Yusuf, Bells and Chimsom Chuka were evicted from the BBNaija Show Ya Sef house on Sunday during the live eviction show

The trio's exit reduces the number of remaining housemates to 10 as the season heads toward its final stages

Chimsom Chuka, the season's first HoH, and lovebirds Yusuf and Bells both ended their journeys after 56 days in the house

Three more housemates have left the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house, with Yusuf, Bells and Chimsom Chuka all departing the "Show Ya Sef" edition following Sunday's live eviction broadcast.

The eviction leaves just 10 contestants standing in the house as the competition pushes steadily towards its grand finale.

BBNaija Season 11 evicts Yusuf, Bells and Chimsom Chuka from ‘Show Ya Sef’ house. Photo: yusuf_thee_actor/imoh_bells/chimsomchuka

Source: Instagram

Yusuf and Bells bow out together

Yusuf and Bells, who became one of the season's most talked-about couples, both ended their 56-day run on the same night.

Yusuf walked into the house as a storyteller of sorts, but it was his unexpected romance with Bells that gave his season its defining chapter, complete with a rehearsal proposal and no shortage of heated moments between them.

Bells, for her part, was never a quiet presence. She held her ground through the many twists of both friendship and relationship drama, though her fiery streak eventually landed her on Biggie's Bench Warmer seat after a particularly intense garden confrontation.

Chimsom Chuka leaves behind a stacked highlight reel

Chimsom Chuka's exit rounds off a competitive run that stood out from the very beginning.

He became the season's first Head of House and later fought his way back to claim a second reign, cementing his reputation as one of the most calculated players of the edition.

The self-styled Arena MVP made power moves a regular part of his playbook, and his 56 days in the house produced moments that fans will likely be talking about long after the season wraps.

What has happened so far in BBNaija Show Ya Sef

The "Show Ya Sef" edition launched on July 26, 2026, with 24 housemates competing for a ₦160 million grand prize. Since then, the cast has been significantly trimmed.

Yusuf, Bells and Chimsom Chuka join Araga and Abi, who were evicted in the previous round.

Before that, Martins, Mercedes, Kamsy, Cassi, Sultex, Goddessa and Gerard had all been sent home.

Neche departed voluntarily, while Nomy was disqualified during the week, making this one of the busiest stretches of the season for exits.

BBNaija 2026 eviction sees Yusuf, Bells and Chimsom Chuka leave the competition. Photo: yusuf_thee_actor/imoh_bells/chimsomchuka

Source: Instagram

Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.

Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.

Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.

Source: Legit.ng