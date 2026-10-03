Republican congressman Riley Moore reacted to the reported arrest of Mahmoud Adam, a Fulani community leader linked to attacks on Christians in Nigeria

Moore credited both the Nigerian government and the Trump administration for the development, tying it to an active US-Nigeria security cooperation agreement

Adam was reportedly arrested on September 12 at his compound in Plateau state, with photographs of his detention emerging publicly in October

United States - A Republican member of the United States House of Representatives, Riley Moore, has welcomed the reported arrest of Mahmoud Adam, describing him as a radical Islamic Fulani terrorist leader responsible for the killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Moore shared his reaction on X on Saturday, October 3, framing the development as evidence that security cooperation between the United States and Nigeria was producing results.

US Congressman Riley Moore welcomes the reported arrest of Mahmoud Adam in Nigeria. Photo credit: @sweetbelarosyy, @RepRileyMoore

Source: Twitter

"This is great news for Christians in Nigeria! The arrest of Mahmoud Adam, a radical Islamic Fulani terrorist leader responsible for the killings of countless Christians, is proof that the US-Nigeria Security Cooperation agreement is bearing fruit," Moore wrote.

The congressman also extended credit to the Nigerian government for carrying out the operation, while attributing part of the outcome to pressure from the US Congress and President Donald Trump's administration.

"The Nigerian government deserves credit for making this arrest, and it's clear that Congress and the Trump admin's efforts to defend Christians are making a positive difference. We must keep pushing to defend our brothers and sisters in Christ!" he added.

Mahmoud Adam: What We Know About Adam's Reported Arrest

According to a report by The Daily Caller, a right-wing news and opinion website based in Washington, D.C., US, Adam was arrested in the early hours of September 12 at his compound in Plateau state. He has been described in various accounts both as a prominent Fulani community leader and as someone with alleged ties to violent groups. The full circumstances surrounding his detention and the precise allegations against him are yet to be officially clarified by Nigerian authorities.

Details about the arrest did not gain wide public attention until October, when photographs related to his detention began circulating online alongside information about the operation.

Washington's Growing Focus on Nigeria's Christian Communities

Moore's comments reflect broader attention in Washington to the security situation facing Christian communities in Nigeria. The United States and Nigeria have maintained ongoing cooperation on counterterrorism and related security matters, and the reported arrest has been cited by at least one US lawmaker as a sign that this partnership is having a tangible impact.

The Nigerian government has not publicly responded to Moore's remarks at the time of this report.

State Police: US Lawmaker Sends Message to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Congressman, Moore, said the passage of a bill to create state police by Nigeria's upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly. Nigeria's Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday, June 11, 2026, showed commitment to amending the 1999 Constitution to pave the way for the decentralisation of police in the country.

Reacting to the development in Nigeria, Moore said the policy was one of a kind, which he has been calling for since President Donald Trump asked him to investigate the alleged genocide in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng