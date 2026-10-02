Japan published an official list of countries whose nationals can enter the country using an ePassport instead of obtaining a visa in advance

The eight countries on the list span Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe, with entry dates ranging from 2011 to 2025

Japan's immigration rules specify that nationals from these countries who do not hold a qualifying ePassport must apply for a visa or risk being refused entry

Japan has released the names of eight countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country using an ePassport rather than applying for a visa beforehand.

The information, published on Japan's official immigration website, outlines the specific countries covered by this arrangement and the dates from which each nation's nationals became eligible.

Japan names 8 countries whose citizens can use ePassport for entry instead of visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/ Twenty47studio

Source: Getty Images

Japan: Countries that qualify for ePassport entry

According to Japan's official statement, the provision applies only to holders of ePassports that comply with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. The statement reads:

"For nationals of Montenegro (since September 1, 2025), Peru (since July 1, 2025), Paraguay (since June 1, 2025), Panama (since April 1, 2024), Brazil (since September 30, 2023), United Arab Emirates (since November 1, 2022), Thailand (since July 1, 2013) and Serbia (since May 1, 2011), visas are not required only for holders of ePassports in compliance with ICAO standards."

The eight countries that qualify are:

1. Montenegro

2. Peru

3. Paraguay

4. Panama

5. Brazil

6. United Arab Emirates

7. Thailand 8. Serbia

If you don't hold a qualifying ePassport

Japan's immigration rules are clear on this point: nationals from the listed countries who do not travel with a qualifying ePassport are not automatically exempt from the visa requirement. Those individuals must obtain a visa before travelling; otherwise, they risk being refused entry at the border.

The earliest inclusion on the list dates back to May 2011, when Serbia was added. Thailand followed in 2013, with the UAE joining in November 2022. Brazil was added in September 2023, Panama in April 2024, and the three most recent additions, Paraguay, Peru, and Montenegro, were all included between June and September 2025.

No African country appears on the list, meaning travellers from nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa who wish to visit Japan must continue to apply through standard visa channels at Japanese embassies or consulates.

Japan lists 12 countries with visa exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had released a list of 12 countries whose citizens holding diplomatic passports can enter the country without obtaining a visa.

Angola is the only African country on the list, alongside countries from Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Source: Legit.ng