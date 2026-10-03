Dangote Refinery’s growing market share is intensifying competition and pushing Nigerian depot suppliers to offer deeper discounts

Weak purchasing power and slower orders squeeze marketers’ cash flow, even as wholesale petrol prices fall

Crude price swings, inventory costs and aggressive bargaining complicate pricing, and do not alone prove market manipulation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s petroleum depot market faces intense pricing pressure as weaker demand, aggressive bargaining, and Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s growing influence force suppliers to compete harder for buyers.

Frequent adjustments have pushed some depot offers below Dangote’s gantry prices and prevailing petrol landing-cost estimates, highlighting the widening gap between what suppliers hope to earn and what customers are prepared to pay.

Dangote Refinery pushes intensive competition among dealers nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Yet falling wholesale offers do not necessarily mean fuel has become affordable. Marketers still face substantial costs for bulk purchases, transportation and financing, while depot owners must generate enough revenue to replace stocks and sustain operations.

The result is a market where prices can fall sharply even as businesses struggle with high operating costs and consumers remain under financial pressure.

Dangote’s pricing power intensifies competition

Dangote Refinery’s direct gantry-loading operations are reshaping competition across the downstream sector.

Market participants estimate the refinery attracts between 40% and 50% of truck traffic that might otherwise pass through competing depot channels. That estimate indicates the scale of the competitive pressure, although the supplied account provides no independently verified loading data.

For private depots and importers, losing buyers to the refinery means competing more aggressively for the remaining orders.

Expectations can be as influential as actual price changes. When marketers anticipate a Dangote price reduction, they may postpone purchases or demand discounts from other suppliers.

Depot owners holding expensive inventory then face a difficult choice: accept thinner margins immediately or risk further losses if replacement supplies become cheaper.

Weak purchasing power squeezes marketers

Reduced purchasing power is adding to the strain.

Buying a tanker load requires substantial working capital, before transportation, financing and other operating expenses are included. These commitments can limit how much stock marketers can afford, even when wholesale prices ease.

Some respond by buying smaller quantities or purchasing less frequently. Others explore alternative products and energy sources or leave the business.

Slower orders reduce depot turnover, increasing pressure on suppliers to generate cash, settle obligations and free storage space for incoming deliveries.

This creates a cycle in which weak demand encourages discounting, but lower selling prices can further squeeze the funds available for replenishing stocks.

Bargaining raises questions over pricing

Competition among buyers also contributes to frequent adjustments.

Some middlemen reportedly present one depot’s offer to another supplier to negotiate a lower rate. Sellers concerned about losing business may respond with further discounts.

Although the supplied account raises allegations of price manipulation, competitive bargaining and below-benchmark sales do not, by themselves, establish wrongdoing.

Differences in purchase dates, historical stock costs, financing needs and expectations about future supplies can explain why a depot sells below current landing-cost estimates.

A supplier that acquired cheaper inventory earlier may have more room to discount than one trying to recover the cost of a recent shipment.

Crude swings complicate buying decisions

International crude price movements add another source of uncertainty.

Falling benchmarks can encourage buyers to expect cheaper imports and refinery supplies. That may weaken demand for existing stocks purchased at higher prices, prompting depot owners to cut offers before their own replacement costs change.

Conversely, rising crude prices may not immediately lift depot rates when demand remains weak, and suppliers are still competing to clear inventory.

For marketers, the challenge is deciding when to buy without tying up scarce capital in stock that could quickly lose value.

New petrol prices emerge at filling stations as competition intensifies. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For depot owners, the immediate test is whether discounts can attract enough sales to sustain operations.

The longer-term question is whether these price movements reflect genuinely lower supply costs or increasingly thin margins in a market struggling for buyers, cash flow and confidence about the next adjustment.

Petrol price relief in sight as crude, depot rates fall

Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest decline in global crude oil prices is piling fresh pressure on Nigerian refiners and petroleum marketers to reduce petrol prices, raising expectations that motorists could see some relief at filling stations.

Crude prices retreated at the weekend after an earlier surge linked to renewed tensions in the Middle East pushed up energy costs and contributed to higher domestic fuel prices.

Source: Legit.ng