Atiku Abubakar accused the Tinubu administration of failing ordinary Nigerians who are forced to choose between food and transport

Germany cut gasoline and diesel taxes by €0.17 per litre from October through December in a move Atiku contrasted with Nigeria's approach

Atiku proposed targeted support for domestically refined fuel, funded by cutting government waste, to lower pump prices for Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Tinubu administration of abandoning ordinary Nigerians to economic hardship while pointing to Germany's decision to cut fuel taxes as an example of what responsive governance looks like.

Former Vice President said Tinubu's Independence Day speech showed how disconnected his government has become from the daily struggles of Nigerian families.

Atiku blasts Tinubu’s petrol pricing as Germany cuts fuel taxes. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Atiku criticised Tinubu for describing subsidies as "addictive" while defending policies that have pushed fuel and basic goods beyond the reach of many households.

He also challenged the President's claim that salaries and pensions have been paid "on time and in full," citing reports of delays among federal workers and ongoing protests by pensioners.

Germany's response compared to Nigeria's

Germany cut gasoline and diesel taxes by €0.17 per litre from October through December 2026, at an estimated cost of €2.5 billion, with pump prices already beginning to fall as a result.

"When petrol becomes more expensive, transport becomes more expensive. When transport costs rise, food and other essentials cost more. The hardship follows Nigerians from the filling station to the market and into their homes," Atiku said.

"Germany understands that when fuel prices put families under pressure, government must act. Nigerians deserve the same compassion and urgency."

Atiku's proposed alternative

Atiku outlined a plan to restore fuel support specifically for petroleum refined within Nigeria, with strict auditing measures to prevent diversion and price manipulation.

He said the initiative would be funded by cutting government waste and would not extend to imported fuel, so that the benefit directly lowers pump prices while also creating local jobs.

"To every Nigerian forced to choose between feeding a family, paying for transport or meeting another basic need, I am deeply sorry. You did not deserve this hardship. Tinubu made life unbearably expensive and called your suffering the price of reform. I will make life affordable again," he said.

Atiku argued that lower fuel costs would translate into cheaper bus fares, more affordable food at markets, and more money remaining in household budgets at the end of each month.

Atiku says Nigerians deserve Germany-style fuel relief and proposes support for locally refined petrol. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Facebook

Atiku reacts to petrol price in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Paul Ibe, Atiku's media aide, criticised the Federal Government's comparison of petrol prices in Nigeria and the US.

Ibe argued that pump prices must be measured against workers' income and purchasing power, not nominal figures alone.

The reaction followed comments by Minister Heineken Lokpobiri, who defended deregulation on national television.

Source: Legit.ng