Seven common mistakes job seekers make that hinder their chances of securing government positions

FCC warns against relying on unverified platforms and recruitment scams targeting desperate applicants

Applicants advised to carefully review requirements and submit applications early to avoid disqualification

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has identified seven common mistakes that are preventing many Nigerians from securing government jobs, warning applicants to follow official recruitment procedures and avoid falling victim to recruitment scams.

The warning was issued by the Federal Character Commission (FCC) in a public awareness notice published on its website on Tuesday, July 29, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu's government advises Nigerians on job recruitment and common mistakes. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

According to the commission, many job seekers unknowingly reduce their chances of success by submitting incomplete applications, relying on fake recruitment platforms, or ignoring official guidelines.

The FCC said avoiding these errors could significantly improve applicants' chances of securing legitimate employment in the federal public service.

Seven mistakes that could cost applicants government jobs

The commission highlighted the following mistakes as the most common pitfalls during government recruitment exercises:

Applying through unverified recruitment platforms

Paying individuals who promise to secure government jobs

Ignoring eligibility and application requirements

Missing application deadlines

Providing inaccurate or incomplete information

Failing to prepare for aptitude tests and interviews

Assuming every advertised government vacancy is genuine

According to the FCC, fraudsters frequently create fake recruitment websites, social media pages and misleading advertisements to exploit desperate job seekers. It advised Nigerians to verify every recruitment announcement through official government channels before submitting applications or personal details.

Beware of recruitment scams

The commission also cautioned applicants against anyone demanding payment or claiming they can influence recruitment into government agencies.

It stressed that recruitment into federal institutions follows established procedures and that anyone requesting money or promising guaranteed employment is operating illegally.

The FCC urged applicants to report suspicious recruitment activities to the appropriate authorities instead of engaging with self-proclaimed agents or middlemen.

Read requirements carefully, apply early

The commission advised job seekers to carefully review recruitment requirements before applying. These include educational qualifications, age limits, professional certifications, work experience and all required supporting documents.

Applicants were also encouraged to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid technical issues, incomplete submissions or last-minute mistakes that could lead to disqualification.

In addition, the FCC urged candidates to double-check their personal information, qualifications and contact details before submitting applications, noting that incorrect information could affect screening and verification processes.

FCC explains its role

Clarifying its mandate, the commission stated that it does not recruit workers directly into ministries, departments or agencies. Rather, recruitment is conducted by the respective government institutions.

The FCC explained that its responsibility is to ensure fairness and compliance with the Federal Character Principle as provided under Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

FG asks Nigerians to avoid common mistakes when applying for government jobs. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to a Punch report, it added that verified vacancies from federal institutions can be published on its recruitment platform, enabling applicants to access authentic job opportunities before proceeding to the recruiting agency's official application portal.

The commission urged Nigerians to rely only on verified recruitment sources, avoid paying anyone for employment opportunities, submit accurate information and prepare adequately for every stage of the recruitment process to improve their chances of securing legitimate government jobs.

FG unveils employment portal, targets 26,961 Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has launched the online registration portal for Phase III of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI), with plans to train 26,961 unemployed Nigerians in 70 high-demand skills as part of efforts to tackle unemployment and boost entrepreneurship nationwide.

The programme, which will run across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is expected to commence in August 2026 after the registration process is completed.

Unevils during the launch, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mohammed Dingyadi, said the initiative is designed to equip unemployed Nigerians with practical, market-driven skills that can lead to employment or self-reliance.

Source: Legit.ng