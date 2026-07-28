A throwback video of late NURTW official Toba Ijaya hosting and supporting the needy at a Sallah party has resurfaced online

Members of the Hausa community were captured publicly praising Toba Ijaya for his visible acts of charity and inclusion at the celebration

The video went viral days after Toba Ijaya's burial, with many Nigerians reflecting on his compassion and generosity

A throwback video capturing the late Lagos NURTW Organising Secretary, Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, has gone viral following his death, reigniting conversations about his character and the kind of man he was to those around him.

In the footage, Toba Ijaya is seen hosting a Sallah celebration where members of the Hausa community openly sang his praises for making sure vulnerable attendees were not left out.

Late Toba Ijaya is trending after an old video showed members of the Hausa community praising his generosity during a Sallah celebration. Photo: tobaijaya

Source: Facebook

The public display of gratitude highlighted just how deeply his generosity was felt, particularly during a season when the spirit of giving and care for the less privileged carries special cultural and religious weight.

Toba Ijaya's death shocks Lagos

Legit.ng reported that Toba Ijaya was reportedly shot on a Sunday evening in the Fadeyi area of Lagos while departing after visiting childhood friends in the neighbourhood.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle, and though he was quickly rushed to hospital, he did not survive his injuries.

Three other passengers in the car also sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalised at the time of reporting.

Photos of his bullet-riddled vehicle spread rapidly across social media, drawing widespread shock.

The Lagos State Police Command launched a manhunt for the attackers, with spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi confirming that investigations had begun.

His burial took place in Ketu, Lagos, where family members, colleagues and supporters gathered in emotional scenes.

Watch Toba Ijaya's throwback Sallah party video that got people talking below:

Nigerians react to Toba Ijaya's acts of kindness

The resurfaced Sallah video prompted an outpouring of reflections from viewers who were moved by what they saw:

BAKARE wrote:

"People we surely feel for him likewise opposite too.... May the good Lord forgive US all our sins"

lawsondomingo7 commented:

"he has a good heart, may God forgives his shortcomings"

oluwanifemi olawale keys kash said:

"honestly I feel for this man for his compassionately doings with the people in the hood"

ollyshow12 noted: "hmm, live today as if there is no tomorrow, do good so that people will remember your good deed."

AYOOLA shared:

"no one is perfect he seems like a good person may his soul rest in peace"

Certified Eazi ✨✅ added:

"Painful part, those that feed from him cannot feed there anymore 😭😔"

_das142 observed:

"people don't keep the good record you do, they only keep the bad records you've done in the past…that's just life."

Late Toba Ijaya's throwback Sallah party video stirs emotions as many remember his generosity and support for the Hausa community. Photo: tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

Picture of man who allegedly betrayed Toba Ijaya surfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the killing of Toba Ijaya took a new turn after the image of a young man called Oke surfaced online.

Oke, a bricklayer in Fadeyi, was alleged to have monitored Ajiboye’s movements and even received money from him before tipping off the attackers.

His betrayal shocked many, as viral reactions showed fans and netizens expressing grief and outrage over the tragic ambush of the NURTW official.

Source: Legit.ng