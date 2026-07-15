Full List: Davido Leads 2026 AFRIMMA Nominations as Awards Return After Two-Year Break
- Davido secured five nominations at the 2026 AFRIMMA Awards, including Artist of the Year and Best Male West Africa
- AFRIMMA founder Anderson Obiagwu announced the nominees on Instagram, confirming the awards' return after a two-year break
- The 2026 ceremony will introduce a first-ever AFRIMMA music festival in Dallas, Texas, scheduled for September 12
Davido is the man to beat at this year's African Muzik Magazine Awards. The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, whose full name is David Adeleke, has picked up five nominations in the 2026 AFRIMMA Awards, making him the most nominated act in the entire list unveiled this week.
The announcement also confirmed that AFRIMMA is officially back after going quiet for two years.
Founder Anderson Obiagwu broke the news on Instagram, explaining that the break was a deliberate move to reimagine the event on a grander scale.
Beyond the awards, Obiagwu revealed plans for the first-ever AFRIMMA music festival, set to run alongside the main ceremony.
The full event is scheduled for 12 September 2026 at Annette Strauss Square in Dallas, Texas.
Davido's 5 nominations in full
Davido's nominations span some of the most prestigious categories on the ballot. He is in contention for Artist of the Year, Best Male West Africa, the Crossing Boundaries With Music Award and AFRIMMA Album of the Year for his project 5ive.
His collaborative single With You with Omah Lay earned additional bids for Best Collaboration and Song of the Year.
Hot on his heels are Burna Boy, Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz and Ghana's Black Sherif, each pulling four nominations.
Among the women, South Africa's Tyla leads with three nods, while Nigeria's Tems received two.
The Best Influencer category features popular digital creators including Peller, Carter Efe, Nasty Black and Sabinus, and the Best Actor/Actress category includes Nollywood stars Timini Egbuson, Uzor Arukwe, Bimbo Ademoye and Uche Montana.
Below is the complete list of nominees across all 35 categories:
1. Best Male West Africa
- Davido (Nigeria)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- BNXN (Nigeria)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Didi B (Ivory Coast)
- Djodje (Cape Verde)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Wizkid (Nigeria)
- Ruger (Nigeria)
- Dino Santiago (Cape Verde)
2. Best Female West Africa
- Hadzi Vodushi (Ghana)
- Tems (Nigeria)
- Josey (Ivory Coast)
- Viviane Chidid (Senegal)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Moliy (Ghana)
- Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
- Mariam Ba Lagare (Mali)
- Teni (Nigeria)
- Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
3. Best Male East Africa
- Lij Michael (Ethiopia)
- Marioo (Tanzania)
- Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
- Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
- Juma Jux (Tanzania)
- Bien (Kenya)
- Mbosso (Tanzania)
- Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
- Single Dee (South Sudan)
- Barnaba (Tanzania)
4. Best Female East Africa
- Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
- Veronica Adane (Ethiopia)
- Bridget Blue (Kenya)
- Zuchu (Tanzania)
- Nikita Kering (Kenya)
- Ariel Wayz (Rwanda)
- Njerae (Kenya)
- Winnie Nwagi (Uganda)
- Salemia (Ethiopia)
5. Best Male Central Africa
- Matias Damásio (Angola)
- Dadju (DR Congo)
- TayC (Cameroon)
- Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
- Calema (São Tomé & Príncipe)
- Gims (DR Congo)
- Gerilson Israel (Angola)
- Ko-C (Cameroon)
6. Best Female Central Africa
- Anna Joyce (Angola)
- Rebo (DR Congo)
- Krys M (Cameroon)
- Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)
- Cindy Le Coeur (DR Congo)
- Espoir La Tigresse (Gabon)
- Jessy B (Republic of the Congo)
- Emma’a (Gabon)
7. Best Male Southern Africa
- Scott Maphuma (South Africa)
- Nutty O (Zimbabwe)
- Yo Maps (Zambia)
- DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
- Zeze Kingston (Malawi)
- Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
- William Last KRM (Botswana)
- Kabza De Small (South Africa)
8. Best Female Southern Africa
- Mawhoo (South Africa)
- Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe)
- Charma Gal (Botswana)
- Babalwa M (South Africa)
- Hanna (Zimbabwe)
- Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
- Bombshell Grenade (Zambia)
- Makhadzi (South Africa)
- Tyla (South Africa)
9. Best Male North Africa
- Wegz (Egypt)
- Stormy (Morocco)
- Adviser (Mauritania)
- Amr Diab (Egypt)
- Marwan Moussa (Egypt)
- ElGrandeToto (Morocco)
- DJ Snake (Algeria)
- Cheb Momo (Algeria)
10. Best Female North Africa
- Marwa Loud (Morocco)
- Chirine Lajmi (Tunisia)
- Manal (Morocco)
- Souhila Ben Lachhab (Algeria)
- Sherine (Egypt)
- Latifa (Tunisia)
- Kenza Morsli (Algeria)
- Zina Daoudia (Morocco)
11. Crossing Boundaries with Music Award
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Aya Nakamura (Mali)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Davido (Nigeria)
- Toby Nwigwe (Nigeria)
- Flavour (Nigeria)
- Wizkid (Nigeria)
- Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
- Odeal (Nigeria)
12. Best Newcomer
- Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)
- Mavo (Nigeria)
- Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
- 6uff (Nigeria)
- Lava Lava (Tanzania)
- Florito (Angola)
- Toxic Lyrikali (Kenya)
- Fola (Nigeria)
13. Artist of the Year
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
- Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Tems (Nigeria)
- Davido (Nigeria)
- Bien (Kenya)
14. Best Gospel
- Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)
- Prosper Germoh (Cameroon)
- Christina Shusho (Tanzania)
- Miguel Buila (Angola)
- Bidemi Olaoba (Nigeria)
- Deborah Lukalu (DR Congo)
- Joel Lwaga (Tanzania)
- Moïse Mbiye (DR Congo)
- Sunmisola Agbebi Okeleye (Nigeria)
15. Best Female Rap Act
- Rosa Ree (Tanzania)
- Eno Barony (Ghana)
- Bombshell Grenade (Zambia)
- Freda Rhymz (Ghana)
- Moozlie (South Africa)
- Ssaru (Kenya)
- Ami Yerewolo (Mali)
- Candy Bleakz (Nigeria)
16. Best Male Rap Act
- Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
- Jeriq (Nigeria)
- Ninho (DR Congo)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- A-Reece (South Africa)
- 6uff (Nigeria)
- Blxckie (South Africa)
- Yung Lunya (Tanzania)
- Phyno (Nigeria)
- Himra (Ivory Coast)
17. Best Collaboration
- Bien & Alikiba — Finale
- BNXN & Sarz — Back Outside
- Davido & Omah Lay — With You
- Diamond Platnumz ft. Juma Jux — Joy
- Patoranking ft. Ruger — Shake That
- Fally Ipupa ft. Wizkid — Jam
- Jazzworx & Tukuthela — Bengicela
- Flavour ft. Baaba Maal — Afroculture
- Marvais Djo ft. Kano Choir — Pile
18. Song of the Year
- Davido ft. Omah Lay — With You
- BNXN & Sarz — Back Outside
- Bien & Alikiba — Finale
- Diamond Platnumz ft. Juma Jux — Joy
- Moliy ft. Shenseea & Skillibeng — Shake It to the Max
- Black Sherif — So It Goes
- Ciza — Isaka (6AM)
- Young Jonn — Elumelu
- DopeNation — Kakalika
- Marvais Djo ft. Kano Choir — Pile
- DJ Kedjevara — Ça Fait Mal
19. Best Video Director
- Hanscana (Tanzania)
- Director Pink (Nigeria)
- Elias Belkader (Algeria)
- Mateo Da Silva (Cameroon)
- TG Omori (Nigeria)
- Babs Direction (Ghana)
- Jake Zaral (Zimbabwe)
- Dammy Twitch (Nigeria)
20. Best DJ Africa
- DJ Spinall (Nigeria)
- DJ Dollar (Senegal)
- Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
- DJ Obi (Nigeria)
- DJ Tunez (Nigeria)
- DJ Sly King (Ghana)
- DJ Commissioner Wysei (Nigeria)
- DJ Nelasta (Angola)
- Major League DJs (South Africa)
- DJ Kaywise (Nigeria)
- DJ Dope Caesar (Nigeria)
- DJ Moh (Kenya)
21. Best African DJ USA
- DJ Kuncept (Nigeria)
- DJ Akua (Ghana)
- DJ Prince (Nigeria)
- DJ Bode (Nigeria)
- DJ Chelsea (Canada)
- DJ Shinski (Kenya)
- DJ Birame BB L’amour (Ivory Coast)
- DJ Oreo (Nigeria)
- Lex and Answer (Zimbabwe)
- DJ Nani (Nigeria)
22. Music Producer of the Year
- Masterkraft (Nigeria)
- Andre Vibez (Nigeria)
- 207 (Uganda)
- Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
- Magicsticks (Nigeria)
- MOG Beatz (Ghana)
- Xduppy (South Africa)
- London (Nigeria)
23. Best African Dancer
- Masaka Dance Kids (Uganda)
- Incredible Zigi (Ghana)
- Poco Lee (Nigeria)
- Ghetto Kids (Uganda)
- Angel Nyigu (Tanzania)
- Hope Ramafalo (South Africa)
- Wet Bad Gang (Angola)
- Dancegod Lloyd (Ghana)
- Hooliboy (Ghana)
24. Best Male Reggae/Dancehall
- Valiant (Jamaica)
- Mr. Killa (Grenada)
- Patoranking (Nigeria)
- Shatta Wale (Ghana)
- Skillibeng (Jamaica)
- Vybz Kartel (Jamaica)
- Popcaan (Jamaica)
- Kranium (Jamaica)
25. Best Female Reggae/Dancehall
- Shenseea (Jamaica)
- Jada Kingdom (Jamaica)
- Moliy (Ghana)
- Spice (Jamaica)
- Koffee (Jamaica)
- Lila Iké (Jamaica)
- Shaneil Muir (Jamaica)
- Vanessa Bling (Jamaica)
26. Best African Group
- Disco Misr (Egypt)
- Calema (São Tomé & Príncipe)
- Show Dem Camp (Nigeria)
- Toofan (Togo)
- DopeNation (Ghana)
- Team Paiya (Ivory Coast)
- Mi Casa (South Africa)
- Bracket (Nigeria)
27. AFRIMMA Album of the Year
- Black Sherif — Top of The Morning Era
- Omah Lay — Clarity of Mind
- Asake — M$NEY
- Tyla — A-Pop
- Burna Boy — No Sign of Weakness
- Lloyiso — Never Thought I Could
- Davido — 5ive
- Leigh-Anne — My Ego Told Me To
- Himra — SORRY I’M BAD
28. Best African USA-Based Artist
- Kwate (Nigeria)
- Bills (Nigeria)
- Mannywellz (Nigeria)
- Moses Sumney (Ghana)
- Libianca (Cameroon)
- Palmwine Tappers Band (Nigeria)
- Detty K (Ivory Coast)
- J Pako (DR Congo)
- Emma Nyra (Nigeria)
29. AFRIMMA Timeless Impact Award
- Timaya (Nigeria)
- Amr Diab (Egypt)
- Sarkodie (Ghana)
- Nameless (Kenya)
- Oskido (South Africa)
- Kcee (Nigeria)
- Slap Dee (Zambia)
- Bebe Cool (Uganda)
- Flavour (Nigeria)
- Mafikizolo (South Africa)
30. African Athlete of the Year
- Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)
- Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)
- Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)
- Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
- Pascal Siakam (Cameroon)
- Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)
- Nnamdi Madubuike (Nigeria)
31. Best Influencer
- Peller (Nigeria)
- Carter Efe (Nigeria)
- Khaby Lame (Senegal)
- Nasty Black (Nigeria)
- Lasizwe Dambuza (South Africa)
- Ilyas El Maliki (Morocco)
- Crazy Kennar (Kenya)
- Sabinus (Nigeria)
32. Best Actor/Actress
- Timini Egbuson (Nigeria)
- Uzor Arukwe (Nigeria)
- Bimbo Ademoye (Nigeria)
- Uche Montana (Nigeria)
- Elizabeth Michael “Lulu” (Tanzania)
- Zander Adika (Kenya)
- Pallance Dladla (South Africa)
- Masali Baduza (South Africa)
33. Best Comedian
- Basketmouth (Nigeria)
- Bovi (Nigeria)
- Warri Pikin (Nigeria)
- Eric Omondi (Kenya)
- Trevor Noah (South Africa)
- Godfrey (Nigeria)
- Patrick “Salvado” Idringi (Uganda)
- Ty Ngachira (Kenya)
34. Best Hypeman/MC
- Big Smart (Nigeria)
- Shody (Nigeria)
- Ogee The MC (Ghana)
- MC Wild (Kenya)
- Robot Boii (South Africa)
- Balaa MC (Tanzania)
- MC Mignon (DR Congo)
- Do2dtun (Nigeria)
35. Community Impact Award
- Ester Mathew Tonlagha Foundation (Nigeria)
- Noella Foundation (Nigeria)
- FAWE – Forum for African Women Educationalists (Kenya)
- Educate! (Uganda)
- IkamvaYouth (South Africa)
- Street Child (Sierra Leone)
- Tony Elumelu Foundation (Nigeria)
Burna Boy tops Billboard with World Cup song
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy made history as his FIFA World Cup 2026 collaboration with Shakira, Dai Dai, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.
The track also held the top spot on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third consecutive week, marking Burna Boy’s first-ever No. 1 on the Global 200.
The viral anthem, performed live at the World Cup opening ceremony, has sparked global excitement and cemented Burna Boy’s place among international music heavyweights.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.