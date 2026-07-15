Davido secured five nominations at the 2026 AFRIMMA Awards, including Artist of the Year and Best Male West Africa

AFRIMMA founder Anderson Obiagwu announced the nominees on Instagram, confirming the awards' return after a two-year break

The 2026 ceremony will introduce a first-ever AFRIMMA music festival in Dallas, Texas, scheduled for September 12

Davido is the man to beat at this year's African Muzik Magazine Awards. The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, whose full name is David Adeleke, has picked up five nominations in the 2026 AFRIMMA Awards, making him the most nominated act in the entire list unveiled this week.

The announcement also confirmed that AFRIMMA is officially back after going quiet for two years.

The organisers of the 2026 AFRIMMA Awards unveil the full list of nominees, with Davido receiving the highest number of nominations. Photo: davido/afrimma

Source: Instagram

Founder Anderson Obiagwu broke the news on Instagram, explaining that the break was a deliberate move to reimagine the event on a grander scale.

Beyond the awards, Obiagwu revealed plans for the first-ever AFRIMMA music festival, set to run alongside the main ceremony.

The full event is scheduled for 12 September 2026 at Annette Strauss Square in Dallas, Texas.

Davido's 5 nominations in full

Davido's nominations span some of the most prestigious categories on the ballot. He is in contention for Artist of the Year, Best Male West Africa, the Crossing Boundaries With Music Award and AFRIMMA Album of the Year for his project 5ive.

His collaborative single With You with Omah Lay earned additional bids for Best Collaboration and Song of the Year.

Hot on his heels are Burna Boy, Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz and Ghana's Black Sherif, each pulling four nominations.

Among the women, South Africa's Tyla leads with three nods, while Nigeria's Tems received two.

The Best Influencer category features popular digital creators including Peller, Carter Efe, Nasty Black and Sabinus, and the Best Actor/Actress category includes Nollywood stars Timini Egbuson, Uzor Arukwe, Bimbo Ademoye and Uche Montana.

The 2026 AFRIMMA nominations have been released, with Davido topping the list as the awards return after two years. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Below is the complete list of nominees across all 35 categories:

1. Best Male West Africa

Davido (Nigeria)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

BNXN (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Djodje (Cape Verde)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Ruger (Nigeria)

Dino Santiago (Cape Verde)

2. Best Female West Africa

Hadzi Vodushi (Ghana)

Tems (Nigeria)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Moliy (Ghana)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Mariam Ba Lagare (Mali)

Teni (Nigeria)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

3. Best Male East Africa

Lij Michael (Ethiopia)

Marioo (Tanzania)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Juma Jux (Tanzania)

Bien (Kenya)

Mbosso (Tanzania)

Joshua Baraka (Uganda)

Single Dee (South Sudan)

Barnaba (Tanzania)

4. Best Female East Africa

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Veronica Adane (Ethiopia)

Bridget Blue (Kenya)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Nikita Kering (Kenya)

Ariel Wayz (Rwanda)

Njerae (Kenya)

Winnie Nwagi (Uganda)

Salemia (Ethiopia)

5. Best Male Central Africa

Matias Damásio (Angola)

Dadju (DR Congo)

TayC (Cameroon)

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Calema (São Tomé & Príncipe)

Gims (DR Congo)

Gerilson Israel (Angola)

Ko-C (Cameroon)

6. Best Female Central Africa

Anna Joyce (Angola)

Rebo (DR Congo)

Krys M (Cameroon)

Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)

Cindy Le Coeur (DR Congo)

Espoir La Tigresse (Gabon)

Jessy B (Republic of the Congo)

Emma’a (Gabon)

7. Best Male Southern Africa

Scott Maphuma (South Africa)

Nutty O (Zimbabwe)

Yo Maps (Zambia)

DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Zeze Kingston (Malawi)

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

William Last KRM (Botswana)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

8. Best Female Southern Africa

Mawhoo (South Africa)

Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe)

Charma Gal (Botswana)

Babalwa M (South Africa)

Hanna (Zimbabwe)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Bombshell Grenade (Zambia)

Makhadzi (South Africa)

Tyla (South Africa)

9. Best Male North Africa

Wegz (Egypt)

Stormy (Morocco)

Adviser (Mauritania)

Amr Diab (Egypt)

Marwan Moussa (Egypt)

ElGrandeToto (Morocco)

DJ Snake (Algeria)

Cheb Momo (Algeria)

10. Best Female North Africa

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Chirine Lajmi (Tunisia)

Manal (Morocco)

Souhila Ben Lachhab (Algeria)

Sherine (Egypt)

Latifa (Tunisia)

Kenza Morsli (Algeria)

Zina Daoudia (Morocco)

11. Crossing Boundaries with Music Award

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Aya Nakamura (Mali)

Rema (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Toby Nwigwe (Nigeria)

Flavour (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Odeal (Nigeria)

12. Best Newcomer

Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)

Mavo (Nigeria)

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

6uff (Nigeria)

Lava Lava (Tanzania)

Florito (Angola)

Toxic Lyrikali (Kenya)

Fola (Nigeria)

13. Artist of the Year

Asake (Nigeria)

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Tems (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Bien (Kenya)

14. Best Gospel

Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

Prosper Germoh (Cameroon)

Christina Shusho (Tanzania)

Miguel Buila (Angola)

Bidemi Olaoba (Nigeria)

Deborah Lukalu (DR Congo)

Joel Lwaga (Tanzania)

Moïse Mbiye (DR Congo)

Sunmisola Agbebi Okeleye (Nigeria)

15. Best Female Rap Act

Rosa Ree (Tanzania)

Eno Barony (Ghana)

Bombshell Grenade (Zambia)

Freda Rhymz (Ghana)

Moozlie (South Africa)

Ssaru (Kenya)

Ami Yerewolo (Mali)

Candy Bleakz (Nigeria)

16. Best Male Rap Act

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Jeriq (Nigeria)

Ninho (DR Congo)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

A-Reece (South Africa)

6uff (Nigeria)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Yung Lunya (Tanzania)

Phyno (Nigeria)

Himra (Ivory Coast)

17. Best Collaboration

Bien & Alikiba — Finale

BNXN & Sarz — Back Outside

Davido & Omah Lay — With You

Diamond Platnumz ft. Juma Jux — Joy

Patoranking ft. Ruger — Shake That

Fally Ipupa ft. Wizkid — Jam

Jazzworx & Tukuthela — Bengicela

Flavour ft. Baaba Maal — Afroculture

Marvais Djo ft. Kano Choir — Pile

18. Song of the Year

Davido ft. Omah Lay — With You

BNXN & Sarz — Back Outside

Bien & Alikiba — Finale

Diamond Platnumz ft. Juma Jux — Joy

Moliy ft. Shenseea & Skillibeng — Shake It to the Max

Black Sherif — So It Goes

Ciza — Isaka (6AM)

Young Jonn — Elumelu

DopeNation — Kakalika

Marvais Djo ft. Kano Choir — Pile

DJ Kedjevara — Ça Fait Mal

19. Best Video Director

Hanscana (Tanzania)

Director Pink (Nigeria)

Elias Belkader (Algeria)

Mateo Da Silva (Cameroon)

TG Omori (Nigeria)

Babs Direction (Ghana)

Jake Zaral (Zimbabwe)

Dammy Twitch (Nigeria)

20. Best DJ Africa

DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

DJ Dollar (Senegal)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

DJ Obi (Nigeria)

DJ Tunez (Nigeria)

DJ Sly King (Ghana)

DJ Commissioner Wysei (Nigeria)

DJ Nelasta (Angola)

Major League DJs (South Africa)

DJ Kaywise (Nigeria)

DJ Dope Caesar (Nigeria)

DJ Moh (Kenya)

21. Best African DJ USA

DJ Kuncept (Nigeria)

DJ Akua (Ghana)

DJ Prince (Nigeria)

DJ Bode (Nigeria)

DJ Chelsea (Canada)

DJ Shinski (Kenya)

DJ Birame BB L’amour (Ivory Coast)

DJ Oreo (Nigeria)

Lex and Answer (Zimbabwe)

DJ Nani (Nigeria)

22. Music Producer of the Year

Masterkraft (Nigeria)

Andre Vibez (Nigeria)

207 (Uganda)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Magicsticks (Nigeria)

MOG Beatz (Ghana)

Xduppy (South Africa)

London (Nigeria)

23. Best African Dancer

Masaka Dance Kids (Uganda)

Incredible Zigi (Ghana)

Poco Lee (Nigeria)

Ghetto Kids (Uganda)

Angel Nyigu (Tanzania)

Hope Ramafalo (South Africa)

Wet Bad Gang (Angola)

Dancegod Lloyd (Ghana)

Hooliboy (Ghana)

24. Best Male Reggae/Dancehall

Valiant (Jamaica)

Mr. Killa (Grenada)

Patoranking (Nigeria)

Shatta Wale (Ghana)

Skillibeng (Jamaica)

Vybz Kartel (Jamaica)

Popcaan (Jamaica)

Kranium (Jamaica)

25. Best Female Reggae/Dancehall

Shenseea (Jamaica)

Jada Kingdom (Jamaica)

Moliy (Ghana)

Spice (Jamaica)

Koffee (Jamaica)

Lila Iké (Jamaica)

Shaneil Muir (Jamaica)

Vanessa Bling (Jamaica)

26. Best African Group

Disco Misr (Egypt)

Calema (São Tomé & Príncipe)

Show Dem Camp (Nigeria)

Toofan (Togo)

DopeNation (Ghana)

Team Paiya (Ivory Coast)

Mi Casa (South Africa)

Bracket (Nigeria)

27. AFRIMMA Album of the Year

Black Sherif — Top of The Morning Era

Omah Lay — Clarity of Mind

Asake — M$NEY

Tyla — A-Pop

Burna Boy — No Sign of Weakness

Lloyiso — Never Thought I Could

Davido — 5ive

Leigh-Anne — My Ego Told Me To

Himra — SORRY I’M BAD

28. Best African USA-Based Artist

Kwate (Nigeria)

Bills (Nigeria)

Mannywellz (Nigeria)

Moses Sumney (Ghana)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Palmwine Tappers Band (Nigeria)

Detty K (Ivory Coast)

J Pako (DR Congo)

Emma Nyra (Nigeria)

29. AFRIMMA Timeless Impact Award

Timaya (Nigeria)

Amr Diab (Egypt)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Nameless (Kenya)

Oskido (South Africa)

Kcee (Nigeria)

Slap Dee (Zambia)

Bebe Cool (Uganda)

Flavour (Nigeria)

Mafikizolo (South Africa)

30. African Athlete of the Year

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Pascal Siakam (Cameroon)

Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)

Nnamdi Madubuike (Nigeria)

31. Best Influencer

Peller (Nigeria)

Carter Efe (Nigeria)

Khaby Lame (Senegal)

Nasty Black (Nigeria)

Lasizwe Dambuza (South Africa)

Ilyas El Maliki (Morocco)

Crazy Kennar (Kenya)

Sabinus (Nigeria)

32. Best Actor/Actress

Timini Egbuson (Nigeria)

Uzor Arukwe (Nigeria)

Bimbo Ademoye (Nigeria)

Uche Montana (Nigeria)

Elizabeth Michael “Lulu” (Tanzania)

Zander Adika (Kenya)

Pallance Dladla (South Africa)

Masali Baduza (South Africa)

33. Best Comedian

Basketmouth (Nigeria)

Bovi (Nigeria)

Warri Pikin (Nigeria)

Eric Omondi (Kenya)

Trevor Noah (South Africa)

Godfrey (Nigeria)

Patrick “Salvado” Idringi (Uganda)

Ty Ngachira (Kenya)

34. Best Hypeman/MC

Big Smart (Nigeria)

Shody (Nigeria)

Ogee The MC (Ghana)

MC Wild (Kenya)

Robot Boii (South Africa)

Balaa MC (Tanzania)

MC Mignon (DR Congo)

Do2dtun (Nigeria)

35. Community Impact Award

Ester Mathew Tonlagha Foundation (Nigeria)

Noella Foundation (Nigeria)

FAWE – Forum for African Women Educationalists (Kenya)

Educate! (Uganda)

IkamvaYouth (South Africa)

Street Child (Sierra Leone)

Tony Elumelu Foundation (Nigeria)

Burna Boy tops Billboard with World Cup song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy made history as his FIFA World Cup 2026 collaboration with Shakira, Dai Dai, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The track also held the top spot on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third consecutive week, marking Burna Boy’s first-ever No. 1 on the Global 200.

The viral anthem, performed live at the World Cup opening ceremony, has sparked global excitement and cemented Burna Boy’s place among international music heavyweights.

Source: Legit.ng