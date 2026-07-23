BBNaija reality TV show organisers have dropped a teaser days to the premiere of the season 11 edition

The short video also included a sneak peek of the new housemates who would be competing for the N160 million grand prize

The video also sparked reactions from fans of the reality show who shared observations about the mystery housemates

Popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has officially kicked off the countdown to its most anticipated season yet.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the organisers of BBNaija, via its social media pages, released a high-production teaser video, teasing “brand new housemates with everything it takes” ahead of the grand premiere this Sunday, July 26.

BBNaija organisers drop teasers ahead of season 11 premiere. Credit: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

The short cinematic clip featured shadowy silhouettes, dramatic spotlights, and cryptic overlays, deliberately keeping the new housemates' identities under wraps to heighten suspense.

What to know about BBNaija season 11

This season comes with record-breaking stakes: the eventual winner will take home a historic ₦160 million prize package, including ₦100 million in cash and a brand-new SUV.

BBNaija organisers have promised bigger twists, authentic storytelling, and an exciting mix of personalities.

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will be returning as the host for the season 11 edition.

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as BBNaija Season 11 hosts. Credit: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Opeyemi "Imisi" Ayanwale emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10.

The 23-year-old fashion designer and actress from Oyo State won the 10/10 season, taking home the grand prize package worth ₦150 million, which included ₦80 million in cash and a brand-new Innoson SUV.

The teaser released by organisers ahead of BBNaija season 11 is below:

How fans reacted

Reacting to the video, fans highlighted visible style elements like bold wigs and dyed hair, sparking speculation of a fresh, Gen Z-dominated cast ready to deliver unfiltered drama.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Mrwells_games commented:

"That guy on dread is an influencer here na."

AnnPearl19 said:

"This one I'm seeing a wig that is getting on my nerves and a guy dyed his hair keee. I hope they are correct ppl that will bring drama."

CSexyCyn commented:

"I have seen my ship.....oh thank you Jesus"

kim652929089287 said:

"I can already see the winner."

jacky_tah commented:

"I don see my Micheal Jackson from temu‍ Na him we go Stan."

Bentilda3 commented:

"Please, Biggie, don’t bring someone from that foreign-accent clique of friends onto the show again this season. It’s not too late to remove him from the hotel. We’re tired."

BBNaija star Angel's ex seen with another woman

Legit.ng reported that former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Angel Smith's crashed relationship with Tumi again captured attention on social media.

Months after the duo had gone their separate ways, Tumi seemed to have moved on with her love life, as she was seen with another woman in a video circulating on Instagram.

The video captured Tumi and the mystery woman in a steamy mood as they passionately kissed and romanced in a swimming pool.

Source: Legit.ng