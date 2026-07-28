Zlatan Ibile and his partner Davita publicly announced their upcoming wedding while celebrating at a high-profile event in Lagos

The couple made the announcement aboard a private jet alongside media personality Toke Makinwa and singer Teni

Davita extended a personal invitation to those present, stating that preparations are already in top gear

Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile and his longtime partner Davita Lamai have officially announced that their wedding is on the way, thrilling fans who have followed the couple's journey for years.

The announcement came during the star-studded celebration of music executive Soso Soberekon's wedding in Lagos, where Zlatan and Davita were among a string of entertainers and industry figures in attendance.

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai are set to tie the knot as they share their wedding plans with fans. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

In a video now circulating widely on social media, the couple appeared aboard a private jet alongside media personality Toke Makinwa, singer Teni, and other guests from the event.

It was Davita who broke the news directly, addressing those around her with a warm invitation.

"I want to invite you all to the wedding. I would be glad to have you all there," she said.

Wedding preparations in top gear

While no date or venue has been confirmed, the couple indicated that planning is already well underway, describing preparations as being "in top gear."

Zlatan Ibile, born Temidayo Omoniyi, and Davita have been together for several years and welcomed their first child in 2020.

The public announcement of their forthcoming union has been met with widespread excitement from fans and colleagues, coming on the heels of what has already been a memorable wedding season in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Watch Zlatan and Davita announce their wedding plans in the video below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that rapper Zlatan Ibile addressed a viral post claiming his baby mama Davita Lamai was not his wife.

On January 27, 2026, Zlatan clarified via his official X page that the statement did not originate from him and was fake.

He criticised those who spread the rumour without verifying its authenticity, making it clear he had no connection to the post.

Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai spark excitement after announcing plans for their upcoming wedding ceremony. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Zlatan Ibile's wedding news

Social media erupted with congratulations after the video surfaced online. Here are some of the reactions:

@Elkrani0 wrote:

"Zankuuu We mount till they Kingdom come. 🥳😂"

@Blazer2nice shared:

"Wowww finally it was about time This is amazing wow Congrats to them It's just raining marriage this year"

@ArcTimothyy commented:

"Love is definitely in the air! 💍❤️ Congratulations to them both."

@chillywills23 said:

"Zlatan, na man you be.... They look good together"

@thegirlsamm commented:

"Zlatan and his wife wan do wedding, it’s raining celebrity wedding "

MC Lively clarifies rumours after wedding photos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian skit maker Michael Sani Amanesi, popularly known as MC Lively, sparked frenzy online after wedding-themed photos of him surfaced on July 23, 2026.

He later clarified on Instagram that the images were from a photoshoot and not an actual wedding ceremony, jokingly calling himself “just a model.”

Despite his disclaimer, many fans refused to let go of their excitement, insisting they still expect a real wedding from him soon.

Source: Legit.ng