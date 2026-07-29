Sunday Igboho spoke for the first time about what he says happened inside his Ibadan home during the DSS raid in July 2021

Igboho alleged that DSS operatives brought a 'fake herbalist' to perform rituals in an attempt to find him during the operation

The activist said he stayed inside the house throughout the raid, but the operatives could not see him despite searching the property

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, has broken his silence on the July 2021 raid on his home in Ibadan, claiming that Department of State Services (DSS) operatives shot and killed a cat during the operation after mistaking the animal for him.

Igboho said he was inside the house the entire time and watched the operatives conduct their search without being detected.

As reported by TheCable, Igboho made the claims on Monday, July 27, 2026, while receiving a delegation of Muslim clerics at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

"I didn't turn into a cat. They even killed it, thinking it was me."

He also alleged that the DSS brought in what he described as a "fake herbalist" who made incantations in an effort to locate him. "They even brought a fake herbalist who was making incantations. I was in the house watching them, but they didn't see me," he added.

What Igboho says happened during DSS raid

According to The Punch, Igboho said the security operatives arrived at his home in the Soka area of Ibadan around 1:30am and opened fire after hearing his voice.

He said they later climbed the fence and blasted their way through the burglary-proof entrance using explosives.

The activist said he briefly considered giving himself up but held back because he feared the operatives would kill him on the spot.

He further alleged that a gun was pointed at the head of his personal assistant, known as Dudu, and that the aide was used to pressure him into opening the door.

A partially blind relative was also allegedly shot after operatives mistook him for an attacker.

Igboho credited his escape to divine protection, saying the prayers of Muslim clerics had kept him safe during the ordeal.

Background to the 2021 DSS raid

The DSS stormed Igboho's residence at the height of tensions between the activist and the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Igboho had earlier drawn national attention by issuing ultimatums to Fulani residents in parts of Oyo State, accusing them of links to kidnapping and violent crime.

He later became a leading voice in the campaign for a separate Yoruba nation, which prompted a federal government response.

After the raid, the DSS said it recovered weapons and ammunition from the property and arrested 13 of Igboho's associates.

The agency also said two of his aides were killed during an exchange of gunfire.

Igboho fled Nigeria following the incident and was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, while attempting to travel to Germany.

He was eventually released after months of legal proceedings in the Benin Republic.

Sunday Igboho speaks on ambushed Iru Ekun operatives

Recall that Sunday Igboho confirmed that members of his Iru Ekun security outfit injured during an ambush in Old Oyo National Park had recovered fully.

The operatives were attacked during a forest operation targeting suspected kidnappers and armed groups believed to be hiding in the reserve.

Despite the incident, Igboho stated that the security operations would continue, insisting that efforts to clear criminal elements would not stop.

Terrorists ambush Sunday Igboho's security team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Sunday Igboho's security team was ambushed by suspected bandits in Oyo state's Old Oyo National Park.

Operatives utilised surveillance drones to track criminals before being attacked during their operation.

Public reactions highlight support for Igboho while questioning the operation's transparency and safety measures.

Source: Legit.ng