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Get to know Chimsom Chuka, the resident comedian of BBNaija Season 11, who is here to have fun
Celebrity biographies

Get to know Chimsom Chuka, the resident comedian of BBNaija Season 11, who is here to have fun

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

Chimsom Chuka from BBNaija is one of the hilarious housemates turning heads in Season 11 of the reality show. The resident comedian, actor and pharmacist brings an infectious energy, sharp wit, and a vibrant mix of pure entertainment and unmatched humour to Biggie's house, ready for the ultimate fun.

Chimsom Chuka sits on a wooden stool and relaxes in front of tropical plants
Chimsom during a studio portrait session (L) and photographed in a lush outdoor garden setting (R). Photo: @chimsomchuka on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Chimsom is the resident comedian, pharmacist, and actor from Anambra State, Nigeria.
  • He studied pharmacy at Madonna University.
  • The comedian joined BBNaija Season 11 to have fun, spread joy, and deliver unmatched humour to Biggie's house.
  • Outside the house, Chimsom enjoys playing basketball, football, and golf, as well as dancing and meeting new people.

Profile summary

Full name

Chimsom Chuka-Okoli

Gender

Male

Year of birth

1999

Age

27 years old (as of July 2026)

Place of birth

Anambra State, Nigeria

State of origin

Anambra State, Nigeria

Current residence

Lagos, Nigeria

Nationality

Nigerian

Ethnicity

Black

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Relationship status

Dating

Profession

Pharmacist, actor, comedian

Instagram

@chimsomchuka

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Chimsom Chuka's biography

Chimsom Chuka's full name is Chimsom Chuka-Okoli. He is 27 years old as of July 2026 and hails from Anambra State, Nigeria.

After completing high school, Chimsom enrolled at Madonna University, where he earned a degree in pharmacy and graduated among the top six in his class. Reflecting on his educational background during his official Big Brother Naija pre-show introduction, Chimsom shared:

proudest accomplishment I'd say graduating one of the top six pharmacy i went to Maduna University where I studied pharmacy
Facts about Chimsom Chuka from BBNaija
Top 5 facts about Chimsom Chuka. Photo: @chimsomchuka/Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

What is Chimsom Chuka's job?

Before joining BBNaija Season 11, Chimsom Chuka worked as a pharmacist while also pursuing a career in acting. According to his IMDb profile, he has appeared in The Yard, Love and Crosses, and Love in Every Word: The Wedding, with an upcoming role in Rented.

Read also

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Alongside his careers in healthcare and entertainment, Chimsom is also known for his comedic flair and skills in mimicry and impersonation.

What does Chimsom Chuka bring to Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Chimsom enters the BBNaija Season 11 house with a unique combination of intelligence, composure, and natural humour. Representing Anambra State, he is ready to bring positive energy, quick wit, and an easygoing personality to the competition while choosing authenticity over unnecessary drama.

Photograph of Chimsom against a plain beige background
Chimsom Chuka poses for a close-up portrait ahead of BBNaija Season 11. Photo: @chimsomchuka (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Confident in his ability to remain calm under pressure, the BBNaija Season 11 star believes his greatest strength is simply being himself. During his official introductory clip, he said:

The biggest strength I have is being myself. I’m just excited to have fun and experience it and be my authentic self.

Explaining his approach to the game, Chimsom added:

Pressure doesn't faze me. I handle pressure really well, and I'm just here to have fun and experience everything while staying true to who I am.

Chimsom immediately made his mark in the competition by winning the show's very first Head of House (HoH) challenge. This early victory not only secured his safety for the week but also established him as a strong contender to watch.

Read also

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Who is Chimsom Chuka's wife?

Chimsom looks directly at the camera
Chimsom is pictured beside a pillar with a calm expression. Photo: @chimsomchuka (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Chimsom Chuka is not married and does not have a wife. However, according to his official Big Brother Naija profile, he is currently in a relationship outside the house. Chuka has not publicly disclosed his partner's identity or provided any further details about their relationship.

FAQs

  1. Who is Chimsom Chuka from BBNaija? He is a Nigerian actor, pharmacist, resident comedian, and contestant in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija Season 11.
  2. What is Chimsom Chuka's age? He is 27 years old as of July 2026.
  3. Which is Chimsom Chuka's state of origin? He hails from Anambra State, Nigeria.
  4. Is BBNaija's Chimsom Chuka in a relationship? Chimsom is currently dating outside the house.
  5. What is Chimsom Chuka's educational background? He studied pharmacy at Madonna University.
  6. What does Chimsom Chuka do for a living? He works professionally as a pharmacist and actor, while also showcasing talents as a comedian.
  7. What is Chimsom Chuka's nationality? Chimsom from BBNaija Season 11 is a Nigerian citizen.

Read also

Get to know Tram BBNaija, the completely focused streamer of Season 11

Chimsom from BBNaija is a man of many talents. Beyond his lively personality, he is an accomplished pharmacist, actor, and a resident comedian who brings calmness and composure to the house. Equally notable is his commitment to staying authentic, handling pressure with confidence, and making the most of the BBNaija experience.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Tram from BBNaija. He made his debut as one of the first housemates introduced when BBNaija Season 11 premiered on 26 July 2026 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49.

Tram was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. Before joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, he established himself as a streamer, content creator, author, and entrepreneur in Lagos, Nigeria. Tram built his online presence by creating engaging digital content and hosting livestreams.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.

Tags:
NollywoodAnambra StateBig Brother Naija - BBNAIJAReality TVActors
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