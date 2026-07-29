Chimsom Chuka from BBNaija is one of the hilarious housemates turning heads in Season 11 of the reality show. The resident comedian, actor and pharmacist brings an infectious energy, sharp wit, and a vibrant mix of pure entertainment and unmatched humour to Biggie's house, ready for the ultimate fun.

Chimsom during a studio portrait session (L) and photographed in a lush outdoor garden setting (R). Photo: @chimsomchuka on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Chimsom is the resident comedian, pharmacist, and actor from Anambra State, Nigeria .

. He studied pharmacy at Madonna University .

. The comedian joined BBNaija Season 11 to have fun, spread joy, and deliver unmatched humour to Biggie's house.

Season 11 to have fun, spread joy, and deliver unmatched humour to Biggie's house. Outside the house, Chimsom enjoys playing basketball, football, and golf, as well as dancing and meeting new people.

Profile summary

Full name Chimsom Chuka-Okoli Gender Male Year of birth 1999 Age 27 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria State of origin Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Profession Pharmacist, actor, comedian Instagram @chimsomchuka

Chimsom Chuka's biography

Chimsom Chuka's full name is Chimsom Chuka-Okoli. He is 27 years old as of July 2026 and hails from Anambra State, Nigeria.

After completing high school, Chimsom enrolled at Madonna University, where he earned a degree in pharmacy and graduated among the top six in his class. Reflecting on his educational background during his official Big Brother Naija pre-show introduction, Chimsom shared:

proudest accomplishment I'd say graduating one of the top six pharmacy i went to Maduna University where I studied pharmacy

Top 5 facts about Chimsom Chuka. Photo: @chimsomchuka/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Chimsom Chuka's job?

Before joining BBNaija Season 11, Chimsom Chuka worked as a pharmacist while also pursuing a career in acting. According to his IMDb profile, he has appeared in The Yard, Love and Crosses, and Love in Every Word: The Wedding, with an upcoming role in Rented.

Alongside his careers in healthcare and entertainment, Chimsom is also known for his comedic flair and skills in mimicry and impersonation.

What does Chimsom Chuka bring to Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Chimsom enters the BBNaija Season 11 house with a unique combination of intelligence, composure, and natural humour. Representing Anambra State, he is ready to bring positive energy, quick wit, and an easygoing personality to the competition while choosing authenticity over unnecessary drama.

Chimsom Chuka poses for a close-up portrait ahead of BBNaija Season 11. Photo: @chimsomchuka (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Confident in his ability to remain calm under pressure, the BBNaija Season 11 star believes his greatest strength is simply being himself. During his official introductory clip, he said:

The biggest strength I have is being myself. I’m just excited to have fun and experience it and be my authentic self.

Explaining his approach to the game, Chimsom added:

Pressure doesn't faze me. I handle pressure really well, and I'm just here to have fun and experience everything while staying true to who I am.

Chimsom immediately made his mark in the competition by winning the show's very first Head of House (HoH) challenge. This early victory not only secured his safety for the week but also established him as a strong contender to watch.

Who is Chimsom Chuka's wife?

Chimsom is pictured beside a pillar with a calm expression. Photo: @chimsomchuka (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Chimsom Chuka is not married and does not have a wife. However, according to his official Big Brother Naija profile, he is currently in a relationship outside the house. Chuka has not publicly disclosed his partner's identity or provided any further details about their relationship.

FAQs

Who is Chimsom Chuka from BBNaija? He is a Nigerian actor, pharmacist, resident comedian, and contestant in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija Season 11. What is Chimsom Chuka's age? He is 27 years old as of July 2026. Which is Chimsom Chuka's state of origin? He hails from Anambra State, Nigeria. Is BBNaija's Chimsom Chuka in a relationship? Chimsom is currently dating outside the house. What is Chimsom Chuka's educational background? He studied pharmacy at Madonna University. What does Chimsom Chuka do for a living? He works professionally as a pharmacist and actor, while also showcasing talents as a comedian. What is Chimsom Chuka's nationality? Chimsom from BBNaija Season 11 is a Nigerian citizen.

Chimsom from BBNaija is a man of many talents. Beyond his lively personality, he is an accomplished pharmacist, actor, and a resident comedian who brings calmness and composure to the house. Equally notable is his commitment to staying authentic, handling pressure with confidence, and making the most of the BBNaija experience.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Tram from BBNaija. He made his debut as one of the first housemates introduced when BBNaija Season 11 premiered on 26 July 2026 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49.

Tram was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. Before joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, he established himself as a streamer, content creator, author, and entrepreneur in Lagos, Nigeria. Tram built his online presence by creating engaging digital content and hosting livestreams.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng