Keivo is one of the housemates competing in Big Brother Naija Season 11. He is a tech enthusiast and front-end web developer known for his creative and easygoing personality. With his unique perspective and willingness to embrace new experiences, the Benue State native brings fresh energy to the BBNaija house.

Keivo from BBNaija Season 11 looks on as he smiles. Photo: @dstvnigeria on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Keivo’s real name is Victor Ikpe.

He hails from Benue State, Nigeria, but currently resides in Abuja.

The BBNaija Season 11 housemate, who describes himself as a jack of all trades, is a front-end web developer who studied at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Profile summary

Full name Victor Ikpe Nickname Keivo Gender Male Year of birth 1999 Age 27 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College Federal University of Technology, Minna, Ahmadu Bello University Profession Front-end web developer, reality TV personality

Who is Keivo from BBNaija Season 11?

Keivo’s real name is Victor Ikpe, and he hails from Benue State, Nigeria. Born in 1999, he is 27 years old as of July 2026 and currently resides in Abuja, where he pursues his career.

Five facts about Keivo from BBNaija season 11. Photo: @bellanaija on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

After completing high school, Victor attended the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where he graduated in 2024 with a Bachelor of Technology in Geography (Remote Sensing). He is currently pursuing a Master’s in Disaster Risk Management at Ahmadu Bello University.

What does Keivo from BBNaija do?

Keivo is a tech enthusiast and front-end web developer with experience in the technology field. According to his LinkedIn profile, he previously worked as a manager at Itiwenyikpeyika Resources, where he served for approximately two years between 2019 and 2021.

He is currently a reality TV personality, having joined the cast of Big Brother Naija Season 11.

What does Keivo bring to Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Keivo from BBNaija Season 11 poses for a photo. Photo: @vanguardngrnews on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Keivo brings a confident, competitive, and multifaceted personality to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The web developer from Benue State describes himself as an original person who is fiercely competitive, while his interests in gaming, painting, and drawing highlight his creative side.

He has also described himself as a jack-of-all-trades who is not afraid to speak his mind, suggesting that viewers can expect authenticity, strong opinions, and a willingness to compete as he navigates life in Biggie's house.

Speaking about his decision to join the reality show, Keivo said:

I want to be in the house because I want to be in the house. I love the visibility it gives.

FAQs

What is the real name of BBNaija’s Keivo? He was born Victor Ikpe. What is Keivo from BBNaija’s age? His age is 27 years as of July 2026. He was reportedly born in 1999. What is Keivo from BBNaija’s state of origin? He hails from Benue State but currently resides in Abuja, Nigeria, pursuing his career. What college did Keivo attend? He took his undergraduate studies at Federal University of Technology, Minna, and is currently pursuing his postgraduate studies at Ahmadu Bello University. What does Keivo from BBNaija do for a living? He is a front-end web developer passionate about technology and a reality TV personality, having joined the cast of BBNaija Season 11. What are Keivo’s hobbies and hidden talents? His hobbies include playing video games, painting, and drawing, and his hidden talent is dancing. Does Keivo have any habits that irritate people? He says that his self-confidence and pride irritate people, but he does not care what others think about him. Is Keivo from BBNaija in a relationship? The reality TV personality is currently single.

Keivo's journey on Big Brother Naija season 11 is an opportunity for him to showcase a side of himself beyond his career in technology. Keen to gain visibility, his stint on the reality show could open new doors and boost his popularity as he builds his public profile.

Legit.ng recently published Big Soso’s biography. Big Soso featured in Big Brother Naija season 10 and is a UK-based lawyer, chef, businesswoman, philanthropist, and reality TV personality.

Big Soso, whose real name is Sonia Amako, caught viewers’ attention with her nurturing, mother-figure persona, strong intellect, and calm demeanour. Her journey on BBNaija Season 10 ended on Day 7 when she was evicted from the show. Read her full biography to learn more about her background, career, and personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng