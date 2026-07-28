ADC national publicity secretary Bolaji Abdullahi has issued a direct warning to President Tinubu over the detention of former Kaduna governor Nasir el-Rufai

Abdullahi alleged that el-Rufai's continued custody is politically motivated and designed to sideline him from the 2027 elections

El-Rufai is facing separate trials by the DSS and ICPC, with his bail application dismissed in early July, while his wives have appealed to Tinubu for help

Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has warned that President Bola Tinubu will bear personal responsibility if any harm comes to former Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai while in custody.

Abdullahi made the remarks during an interview on Symfoni, saying el-Rufai's deteriorating health in detention is a matter of serious concern. He argued that the circumstances surrounding the former governor's prolonged custody have less to do with law and more to do with political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"The continued detention of el-Rufai has everything to do with politics," Abdullahi said, adding that those behind it are seeking to weaken the ADC by keeping one of its most prominent figures out of the political arena.

El-Rufai's legal troubles

El-Rufai is currently facing two separate criminal cases. The Department of State Services (DSS) filed a five-count amended charge against him, alleging that he unlawfully intercepted telephone conversations linked to National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. In a separate matter, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is prosecuting him on a nine-count charge. His application for bail was dismissed in early July, leaving him in custody as proceedings continue.

His wives have since appealed publicly to President Tinubu to intervene and secure his release.

ADC accuses Tinubu's government of targeting El-Rufai

Abdullahi further recalled that el-Rufai played a significant role in rallying support for Tinubu in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election, even at a time when some political figures were pushing for a different candidate. Against that backdrop, the ADC spokesman described the current treatment of el-Rufai as a betrayal.

He said el-Rufai's health is failing and expressed concern that remaining in detention could have serious consequences for the former governor's well-being.

Abdullahi's comments reflect the growing tension between el-Rufai's current political camp and the federal government, as both sides prepare for what is expected to be a fiercely contested 2027 election cycle.

Source: Legit.ng