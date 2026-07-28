The UK government outlined who can apply for a visa fee waiver when seeking permission to stay in the country

Victims of modern slavery, human trading, and those on human rights grounds are among those who may qualify

Applicants facing extreme financial hardship, including those without a home or unable to meet basic living costs, can also apply

The United Kingdom government has outlined five categories of people who may be eligible to apply for a visa fee waiver when seeking permission to remain in the country, meaning qualifying applicants will not be required to pay the standard visa application fee.

The guidance makes clear that the fee waiver applies specifically to those applying to extend their stay in the UK, not to first-time applicants from abroad.

UK government outlines five categories eligible for visa fee waivers for applicants extending their stay. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Anyone wishing to use this option must receive a decision on their fee waiver application before submitting their visa extension request.

Who qualifies based on immigration status

Three of the five eligible categories are tied to a person's existing immigration status or personal circumstances in the UK.

The first covers partners, parents, and dependent children of someone who holds a family visa or has been granted permission to stay in the UK on the basis of their private life.

The second applies to individuals who hold Discretionary Leave or Leave Outside the Immigration Rules on human rights grounds, specifically those who were refused refugee status or humanitarian protection. Applicants are advised to check their Biometric Residence Permit to confirm what type of leave they hold.

The third category covers people who have been granted permission to stay in the UK because they are recognised victims of modern slavery or human trading.

Financial hardship as grounds for a waiver

Beyond immigration status, the UK government also allows people to apply for a fee waiver on financial grounds if they genuinely cannot afford to pay the application fee.

This covers three specific situations. The first is for people who have no place to live in the UK and cannot afford one. The second is for those who do have somewhere to live but are unable to meet basic everyday costs such as food or heating. The third applies to people on a very low income where paying the visa fee would directly harm the wellbeing of their child.

The guidance does not specify a single income threshold for financial hardship, suggesting each application is assessed individually based on the circumstances presented.

Financial hardship qualifies applicants who cannot afford housing, food, or heating for visa fee waivers. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

UK announces new student visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom has revised the financial requirements for Student and Child Student visa applicants, retaining strict proof-of-funds rules for most African countries while granting limited exemptions to nationals of Botswana, Mauritius and Tunisia.

The updated guidance, published by the UK government on Monday, July 27 sets out which nationalities may apply without submitting financial evidence upfront.

Alongside the three African countries, the exemption list includes Australia, Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States and several European nations such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain, as well as the UAE and Qatar, Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng