Oyo State took delivery of two long-awaited security surveillance aircraft at Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, on Tuesday

Governor Seyi Makinde had confirmed on July 18, 2026, that the aircraft arrived in Nigeria and were being reassembled at an Air Force hangar in Lagos

The aircraft are expected to support Amotekun Corps and other security agencies in aerial monitoring across Oyo State and nearby areas

Two security surveillance aircraft have landed in Oyo State, completing a delivery the state government had promised residents would happen before the end of July 2026.

The aircraft touched down at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan on Tuesday, with Governor Seyi Makinde present at the airport to receive them. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, confirmed the arrival in a statement issued from the state capital on the same day.

"The arrival of the aircraft marks another step in the state's efforts to strengthen security operations through improved intelligence gathering and aerial surveillance," Oyelade said in the statement.

From Lagos hangar to Ibadan

Makinde had told residents on July 18, 2026, that the aircraft had entered Nigeria and were undergoing reassembly at a Nigerian Air Force hangar in Lagos. About a week before that, the state government had publicly pledged that the planes would reach Oyo before July ended. Tuesday's delivery fulfilled that promise.

The Oyo State Government first announced the purchase of the two surveillance aircraft on July 8, 2025, citing the need to boost the capacity of security agencies to handle growing threats across the state.

Oyo security operations set to expand

Once deployed, the aircraft will be used for aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering, and rapid response coordination across Oyo State and surrounding areas. They are expected to work alongside the Amotekun Corps and other relevant security formations to monitor criminal activity on the ground.

The acquisition is part of a broader push by the Makinde administration to combat kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities that have posed challenges across the state and its neighbouring regions.

Reactions as Oyo receives surveillance aircraft

The video of the aircraft has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Bimbo Adekanmbi thanked the governor:

"Thank you, Your Excellency, for your unwavering dedication and leadership. Actions truly speak louder than words; prioritising the safety and security of Oyo State citizens is top-tier governance. We appreciate you!"

Arieko commented:

"You’re just the best government ever in Oyo state history. am voting for you again and again."

Bayo Mike wrote:

"I wonder what we celebrate as Nigeria is this not a shame to be celebrating a drone call plane?"

Olusegun Akinola said:

"God bless you, our say-and-do governor. The good people of Oyo state will never forget you. We appreciate your contributions in every aspect of human endeavour. Please, Your Excellency, internal vigilance(within the security operatives) is as important as external vigilance."

See the video of the aircraft on X here:

Insecurity: Tinubu told to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was told to resign immediately over growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent school abduction in Oyo State.

APM chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, condemned the government's inaction following the incident, emphasising the need for accountability.

Ajadi also called for stronger collaboration and decentralisation in security operations to combat rising violence and crime.

Source: Legit.ng