Kamsy is a Nigerian event planner, gift curator, and decorator. She is one of the 24 housemates introduced during Big Brother Naija Season 11, which premiered on 26 July 2026. Kamsy entered the competition to bring style, ambition, and drama, hoping to grow her personal brand, business, and content creation career.

Kamsy from BBNaija in Lagos Nigeria in July 2026. Photo: @kamsy.co on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Kamsy, whose real name is Uzoma Kamsiyochukwu Erika, hails from Imo State, Nigeria .

. She is an official housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Season 11. Kamsy entered the house as the 8th contestant on 26 July 2026.

on 26 July 2026. The reality star declared herself "the sauce, the pepper, and the pepper soup" of the season, openly stating she entered Biggie's house to bring " chaos, mystery, and drama ''.

and ''. She also proudly states she is slow to forgive, noting that she keeps receipts for every offence.

Profile summary

Full name Uzoma Kamsiyochukwu Erika Gender Female Year of birth 2002 Age 24 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Imo State Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education Louisville Girls High School, Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti Profession Entrepreneur, event planner, and gift curator Instagram @kamsyuzoma X (Twitter) @Kamsy_co

Kamsy from BBNaija's biography

Kamsy from Big Brother Naija Season 11 was born Uzoma Kamsiyochukwu Erika in Amibo, Imo State, Nigeria, but currently resides in Lagos State. She was born in 2002, making her 24 years old as of July 2026.

According to her Facebook profile, Kamsy attended Louisville Girls High School and later enrolled at Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti.

Fast five facts about Kamsy from BBNaija. Photo: @kamsy.co on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Kamsy’s BBNaija journey

Kamsy entered the Big Brother Naija Season 11 as the eighth housemate during the live launch show in July 2026. She has quickly captured social media attention for her confident, bold personality, and her mission to bring "chaos, mystery, and drama" into the game.

In her official introduction clip, Kamsy described herself as the "pepper, salt, and pepper soup" of the season. She has also joked that she keeps receipts for offences and does not easily forgive people who cross her. She said:

I don't forgive. I don't forgive easily. I'm trying to forgive easily, but I Yeah, I don't forgive easily

Kamsy from BBNaija in Lagos Nigeria in July 2026. Photo: @kamsy.co on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kamsy joined Big Brother Naija to expand her brand's market visibility and kickstart her journey into digital content creation. According to her official BBNaija profile on DStv, she said:

A lot of reasons, but it’s the visibility for me, my content creation journey, and my business.

When asked what she hopes to achieve after Big Brother Naija, Kamsy said:

First of all, winning the money. That would be the beginning of my growth, then going in building on my business, establishing my social media personality, and basically just improving and increasing what I've already started before coming into the house.

Before entering the house, Kamsy established herself in Lagos as a creative entrepreneur. She works as an event planner, gift curator, decorator, and stylist. Kamsy is also an aspiring actress and content creator.

Kamsy BBNaija at HUA HAN Korean Restaurant in Ikoja. Photo: @kamsy.uzoma.9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Kamsy BBNaija dating?

Kamsy entered the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with an official relationship status of single. While she is not publicly dating anyone inside or outside the house, she has already shared a few candid details regarding her love life and romantic perspective. In her introductory video, Kamsy revealed:

So my love language is actually receiving of gifts. That's why I'm also in the event and gifting industry. So I show love by giving them gifts. So yeah, being in love has taught me that you need to invest in men. You need to treat men as investment because trust me, you will reap the fruit of your labour. Treat them as investments.

Soon after entering the Big Brother house, Kamsy opened up about her love life, revealing that she had been deeply in love before joining the show but said their relationship could not work because of religious differences. She said:

The man that I love, I can't be with him because he's a Muslim... he's from Kogi State.

FAQs

Who is Kamsy Uzoma? Kamsy is widely recognised as the eighth housemate to enter the Big Brother Naija Season 11 (Show Ya Self) reality show. Where is Kamsy from BBNaija from? She is from Amibo, Imo State, Nigeria. What is Kamsy from BBNaija's tribe? Kamsy is of the Igbo tribe. What is Kamsy from BBNaija’s age? Kamsy is 24 years old as of 2026. She was born in 2002. What does Kamsy from BBNaija do? She is an event planner, gift curator, stylist, and decorator. Who is Kamsy Uzoma dating? The reality TV personality is currently single. Where does Kamsy from BBNaija live? She is currently based in Lagos State, Nigeria. Is Kamsy from BBNaija on Instagram? Kamsy is on Instagram under the handle Kamsy.co.

Kamsy Uzoma gained national attention as a housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11. Known for her confidence, outgoing personality, and passion for business and acting, she joined the show to grow her brand, showcase her authentic self, and pursue new opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng recently published Abi BBNaija's biography. She is a Nigerian model, chef, certified scene-stealer and reality TV personality. She entered the Big Brother Naija Season 11 "Show Ya Sef" house as the fourth contestant.

Hailing from Osun State, she has quickly made headlines as the first openly married housemate of the 2026 season. Abi describes herself as fun, carefree, spontaneous, and a "certified scene-stealer". She also speaks Italian almost perfectly.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng