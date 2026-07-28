Mercedes from BBNaija is one of the standout housemates in Season 11 of Big Brother Naija. The Delta-born entrepreneur, massage therapist, and performance artist brings ambition and charisma to Biggie's house. Mercedes promises to bring energy as Season 11's pole-dancing church singer.

Mercedes BBNaija biting her nail on the Big Brother show (L) and smiling softly outdoors (R). Photo: @lifeafterbbnaija on Instagram, @emi.victoriaijeoma on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Mercedes from BBNaija is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and massage therapist.

is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and massage therapist. Her real name is Ijeoma Victoria Emi , and she hails from Delta State, Nigeria.

, and she hails from Delta State, Nigeria. The reality star balances a unique lifestyle as a church singer and a passionate pole dancer.

and Mercedes graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, with a degree in physiology.

Profile summary

Full Name Emi Victoria Ijeoma Other name Mercedes Gender Female Year of birth 2000 Age 26 years old (as of 2026) Place of Birth Delta State, Nigeria Current Residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Relationship status Single University University of Nigeria, Nsukka Profession Reality star, entrepreneur, massage therapist, performance artist X (Twitter) @ijeomaemi

Mercedes BBNaija's biography

Mercedes was born Emi Victoria Ijeoma in Delta State. She grew up in the Oshodi-Isolo area of Lagos State. According to The Nation, Mercedes is 26 years old as of 2026. Emi Ijeoma is the eldest child in her family. In her introduction video, she said:

I seem to have this motherly nature. I don't know, maybe because I'm the firstborn.

Mercedes attended secondary school in Lagos before gaining university admission. She studied physiology at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Top five facts about Mercedes BBNaija. Photo: @emi.victoriaijeoma on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Mercedes from BBNaija do?

Mercedes is a multi-talented entrepreneur and performer. She is the CEO of Horizon Concierge Company. Her firm manages high-end client requests and lifestyle needs.

She also works professionally as a qualified massage therapist. During her introduction, she shared:

I am an aerial seduction artist. I pamper men and literally heal men with my hands.

Mercedes' musical background began in church choirs during her youth. Later, her love for rhythm led her to pole dancing and aerial performance. This unique mix sets her apart from other housemates.

BBNaija's Mercedes social media presence

Mercedes from Big Brother Naija in an artistic braided hairstyle with a composed expression (L) and an animated pose with coloured braids (R). Photo:@emi.victoriaijeoma (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian entrepreneur stays very active across social media platforms. Mercedes BBNaija's Instagram continues to grow during the show and has over 1500 followers at the time of this writing. She shares updates on her concierge business, lifestyle, and dance art. Mercedes also engages with fans on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Mercedes' journey to the BBNaija Season 11 stage

Mercedes entered the Big Brother Naija house on 26 July 2026. She joined 24 other contestants to compete for the ₦160 million grand prize. Mercedes spoke to DStv about her goals for the season:

I know I'll bring entertainment, authenticity, vulnerability, confidence, and unforgettable moments.

Mercedes BBNaija in an elaborate braided hairstyle styled with colourful thread-wrapped loops and pearl jewellery. Photo: @emi.victoriaijeoma (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Mercedes also admitted that her extreme nature might shock some viewers:

If I want to be soft, I am soft to the extreme. If I want to be loud, I'm loud to the extreme.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu interviewed her on launch night. She instantly turned heads when discussing her dual life. The reality star playfully declared:

You'll catch me upside down on the pole, entertaining your man or your woman.

Mercedes' BBNaija official DStv Africa Magic profile sums up her mindset well:

Meet Mercedes, the Delta-born entrepreneur bringing boss energy with zero apologies. By day, she's building a rising concierge business; by passion, she's a performance artist. She stays true to herself. She believes women should secure their bag and own their space.

Mercedes' hobbies include singing, dancing, and playing dress-up. One of her hidden talents is opera singing.

Is Mercedes from BBNaija in a relationship?

Mercedes BBNaija poses outdoors in a vibrant yellow halter top, gold bangles, and striking red flower earrings with one hand raised to her head. Photo: @emi.victoriaijeoma

Source: Facebook

Mercedes is currently single. In her introduction clip, she reflected on past dating experiences:

I have learned that as a woman, you should always have your own money. That way, you will not suffer abuse, whether emotional or financial.

The TV personality remains a strong advocate for female independence. She refuses to compromise her values for approval:

I am here to bring every version of myself to the spotlight. You can be multidimensional, hold your ground, and secure the bag.

FAQs

Who is Mercedes from BBNaija? She is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, massage therapist, and performance artist competing in Big Brother Naija Season 11. What is Mercedes from BBNaija's real name? Mercedes' real name is Ijeoma Victoria Emi. What is Mercedes from BBNaija's age? The reality star has not disclosed her exact age, but she revealed that she is in her 20s. Where is Mercedes from BBNaija from? Mercedes is from Delta State, but resides in Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos, Nigeria. What does Mercedes from BBNaija do for a living? She runs a concierge business, works as a massage therapist, and performs as a dancer and singer.

Mercedes from BBNaija brings continuous energy and humour to season 11. Her unique blend of business drive and performance art makes her a housemate to watch.

Legit.ng published an article about Bright Morgan from BBNaija. Bright Morgan is becoming a very popular BBNaija housemate. People like him because he is calm, confident, and funny. He is an actor, model, and business owner from Imo State.

Bright has acted in several Nigerian movies like Love Unscripted. He has also worked with famous actors like Patience Ozokwo. The reality TV star is single and describes himself as smart and adaptable.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng