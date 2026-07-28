Martins from BBNaija Season 11 has emerged as a standout contestant. He works as a creative director, storyteller, and fashion model. The Kogi native captivates viewers with his charm and infectious energy and is looking to leave a mark on the show.

Martins BBNaija in a sleeveless graphic tee and clear glasses (L), and a white-collared vest, sunglasses, and a fur-lined trapper hat (R). Photo: @martins_iyeh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Martins from BBNaija 's full name is Martins Iyeh .

's full name is . The reality TV star hails from Kogi State in North Central Nigeria.

He works professionally as a creative director, visual storyteller, and model.

Martins attended Ahmadu Bello University.

Profile summary

Full name Martins Iyeh Gender Male Date of birth 28 July 1996 Age 30 years old as of 2026 Place of birth Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Relationship status Dating University Ahmadu Bello University Profession Visual storyteller, creative director, fashion model Instagram @martins_iyeh

Martins from BBNaija's biography

The Big Brother Naija contestant was born Martins Iyeh on 28 July 1996. He is 30 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Martins has kept his personal background private. He attended Ahmadu Bello University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Where is Martins from BBNaija from?

Top five facts about Martins BBNaija. Photo: @martins_iyeh (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Martins comes from Kogi State in North Central Nigeria. However, according to his introductory video, he was born and raised in Zaria, Kaduna State. Today, the reality star lives in Abuja, Nigeria.

What is Martins from BBNaija's job?

Martins works as a creative director, visual storyteller, and model. He develops fresh concepts and brand strategies. He has worked with Kaduna Fashion Week and the Kings and Queens Fashion Show. Furthermore, he has also trained models at Rave Models Africa.

What does Martins bring to Big Brother Season 11?

Martins BBNaija wearing a vibrant, colour-blocked patterned jacket with folded arms (L) and a black tank top, headscarf, and hand wraps (R). Photo: @martins_iyeh (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Martins joined the Big Brother Naija house in July 2026. He is competing for the ₦160 million grand prize. In his introductory video, the TV personality sees the show as a platform to share his talent:

I'm a visual storyteller. I've produced fashion shows, and I need the world to see me. I want the name Martin's Iyeh to be tied to this edition. So when people think back on the 11th edition, they go, "Martin's Iyeh was there."

Friends describe Martins as fluent, free, and fluid. He believes his sharp observational skills give him an edge:

I have a hidden talent for reading minds. My intuitive nature helps me understand people quickly.

Martins BBNaija in a floral short-sleeved shirt (L) and looking thoughtfully to the side in a dark polo shirt (R). Photo: @bellanaija, @martins_iyeh (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Despite the high stakes of the game, Martins stays focused on enjoying the experience. He aims to make his supporters proud:

I came here to have fun, make those who support me proud, and ensure Nigerians leave this season believing that anything is possible.

The reality star acknowledges that his open nature might show during tense moments. Still, he embraces every moment in the house:

I admit I could end up wearing my heart on my sleeve, but I am going to embrace every single moment.

Is Martins from BBNaija on social media?

The fashion model stays active on social media platforms. He boasts more than 17,000 Instagram followers, and his audience has continued to grow steadily since his debut. He also connects with fans on Facebook.

Is Martins from BBNaija in a relationship?

Martins BBNaija in a black tuxedo and bow tie in front of a lush green plant backdrop, wearing a sash labelled "MR NIGERIA." Photo: @martins.iyeh.2025 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Martins is currently in a committed relationship. He disclosed his status before entering the show. His goal is to showcase his personality and compete fairly:

I am already in a relationship, but that won't stop me from fully embracing the experience and having fun.

While introducing himself, Martins revealed that he used to be nonchalant, but has since changed, as he doesn't want to lose his relationship:

I've been in love. It taught me to be chalant. I've taken out the "non" from "chalant". I'm very chalant now coz I'm not about to lose my relationship no more.

FAQs

Who is Martins from BBNaija? He is a visual storyteller, creative director, model, and reality TV personality competing in Season 11. What is Martins from BBNaija's age? The reality TV star is 30 years old as of 2026. He was born in 1996. Where is Martins from BBNaija from? Martins hails from Kogi State, Nigeria, but was born and raised in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria. What does Martins from BBNaija do for a living? Martins Iyeh works as a creative director, visual storyteller, and model. Is Martins from BBNaija in a relationship? The reality star is currently in a committed relationship.

Martins from BBNaija is a creative director, model, and visual storyteller, is the third contestant to enter Biggie's house. He entered the limelight as a contestant on Big Brother Naija Season 11, where his wide smile and charm continue to captivate viewers.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng