Davido was asked whether he would support his children if they wanted to pursue music careers

The superstar admitted his second daughter is already showing strong musical tendencies and reminds him of himself

Davido reflected on the struggles he faced breaking into music as the first musician in the Adeleke family

Davido has opened up about the possibility of his children following in his footsteps, and his answer was more layered than a simple yes or no.

When the Afrobeats star was asked whether he would encourage any of his kids to pursue a career in music, he initially said no, but quickly walked that back when he mentioned his second daughter, Hailey, who appears to be carving her own musical path already.

Reactions as Davido makes bold statement about his children doing music. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

According to Davido, the young girl has a remarkable voice and a natural ability to light up any room she enters. He described her personality as a mirror of his own, saying she is the life of every gathering she attends.

Davido on his family and music

The singer was candid about why his first instinct was to say no. He pointed to the difficulties he personally endured on his way to becoming one of Africa's biggest music acts, questioning whether his children could handle the same level of pressure and sacrifice.

However, he credited his own family for eventually giving him their blessing to chase his dream, and said that experience shaped how he thinks about his children's futures. He made it clear he would never stand in their way, particularly if they showed genuine talent.

Davido speaks about his children and their love for music. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

"I know what I went through; can they go through it? Eventually, my family allowed me to do music and chase my dream, I will never want to block any of them especially if they are good, why not?" he said.

Davido also noted the significance of his own place in history, describing himself as the first generation of musician in the Adeleke family.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido speaking about his children and their choice of career below:

Fans react to Davido's comments

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many finding the moment relatable and amusing.

@imoni_khel wrote:

"My dora my second daughter make una leave ascent o e hard"

@mreze001_ commented:

"Imagine Davido complaining what he went through in the music biz now imagine what Bigwiz went through"

@josephine.ojile shared:

"I love Davido, my favorite"

Davido's daughter travels to Carribean for vacation

Legit.ng had reported that videos of Davido and his second daughter, Hailey, had surfaced online, stirring emotions among fans.

In one of the touching clips, the little girl was seen boarding a private jet belonging to the singer’s family, a moment that drew admiration from many.

The video also sparked conversations, with a few people sending messages to Davido’s other baby mama and sharing opinions on what she should have done.

Source: Legit.ng