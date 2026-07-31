Tyla's December 22 Lagos stop on her APOP World Tour sparked fierce backlash over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

Several Nigerian public figures, including VeryDarkMan, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and singer Jaywon, came out strongly against the concert

A check on Tyla's official tour website on July 31, 2026, revealed the Lagos date had quietly disappeared from the schedule

Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla has dropped Lagos from the itinerary of her APOP World Tour, just days after her planned December 22 concert in the city ignited a firestorm of public outrage linked to ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Tyla announced the APOP World Tour with Lagos listed as the sole Nigerian stop.

South African singer Tyla responds to growing controversy surrounding her planned Lagos concert in Nigeria. Photo: tyla

Source: Instagram

The announcement did not sit well with a significant portion of the Nigerian public, who argued that South African artists should not be welcomed to perform in Nigeria while attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa continued to be reported.

Nigerian celebrities, officials speak out

The debate drew in a wide range of voices. Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore and social media commentator Oyemykke were among those who supported the tour going ahead.

However, opposition came from several prominent figures.

Activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, threatened to mobilise members of his "Ratel Movement" to physically prevent the concert from taking place.

Writer and commentator Solomon Buchi urged Nigerians to reject the tour, arguing that Tyla had remained silent during the xenophobic attacks that claimed lives, caused injuries, and destroyed the businesses and livelihoods of Nigerians in South Africa.

Singer Jaywon declared that any Nigerian who attended the Lagos concert would be an "illegitimate citizen," while On-Air Personality Do2dtun also voiced his opposition.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, went further, calling on the Federal Government and the Nigeria Immigration Service to bar Tyla and her entourage from entering Nigeria entirely.

She invoked the principle of reciprocity, drawing a direct parallel to the reported denial of entry to Nigerian Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr in South Africa.

Lagos date quietly removed from Tyla's tour schedule

A check on Tyla's official tour website, conducted by Legit.ng on Friday, July 31, 2026, confirmed that the Lagos concert had been removed from the schedule.

All other previously announced dates across Europe, North America and South Africa remain on the updated itinerary.

At the time of filing this report, neither Tyla nor her management had issued any public statement addressing the removal of the Lagos date.

Tyla takes action as debate over her planned Lagos concert and calls for a boycott continue online. Photo: tyla

Source: Instagram

Senator Shehu Sani defends Tyla's Lagos performance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani appealed to Nigerians to allow South African singer Tyla to perform in Lagos without interference.

He stressed that Tyla should not be held accountable for xenophobic attacks carried out by South African gangs against Nigerian immigrants.

Sani argued that xenophobia should not be the lens through which Nigerians judge her, noting she has never made anti-Nigerian statements.

Source: Legit.ng