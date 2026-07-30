Suspected kidnappers attacked a student residence in Ipara, Remi North LGA, Ogun State, around 9 pm on Wednesday

Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, cancelled Thursday examinations following the abduction of eight of its students

Ogun State Police confirmed reports of abduction in the Ipara area and deployed anti-kidnapping and tactical units to the scene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ogun State - Eight students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade (GAPOSA) in Ogun State were abducted on Wednesday night, July 29, 2026, after armed kidnappers stormed their residence in Ipara, Remi North Local Government Area of the state.

A fellow student, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the attack took place at around 9 pm.

Armed kidnappers raid polytechnic student residence in Ogun State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the source confirmed that eight students were taken by the assailants during the raid.

Exams cancelled after attack

The polytechnic management responded by cancelling all computer-based and written examinations scheduled for Thursday.

A notice circulated by the institution read:

"Following the unfortunate incident that occurred yesterday, today's examination has been cancelled. However, tomorrow's examination remains scheduled as planned. If there is any change regarding tomorrow's exam, an official announcement will be communicated promptly."

The notice further urged students to remain composed:

"For now, all students are encouraged to remain calm, stay positive, and continue preparing for their examinations. We are hopeful that the situation will be resolved soon. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Police deploy tactical teams

DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Command, confirmed that officers had received reports of an abduction in the Ipara area.

He said personnel from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Violent Crime Response Unit, and other tactical teams had been deployed to the area immediately after the incident was reported.

The polytechnic's Public Relations Officer was contacted for a response but had not commented by the time of this report.

Gateway ICT Polytechnic cancels exams after student abduction

Source: Original

Tension as 3 university students abducted in Nasarawa

Recall that three students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) were kidnapped from their off-campus hostel by some suspected bandits.

The Nasarawa state police command confirmed the abduction, which happened along Awe Road, close to the university's temporary campus in Akunza, Lafia.

SP Ramhan Nansel, the command's public relations officer, said that a distress call was put through to the police at about 9:21 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Gunmen abduct principal, students, NECO official

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen stormed Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, in Dekina LGA and abducted four students, the school principal and a National Examination Council (NECO) ad hoc staff member.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the attack occurred at 5:25 p.m. while NECO examination candidates were seated, and security operatives immediately launched a rescue operation.

One of the four abducted students has already been rescued, with security agencies continuing to pursue the kidnappers and search for the remaining victims.

Source: Legit.ng