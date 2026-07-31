The UK government has stated the cost of filing for a divorce in 2026, with a single application fee applicable nationwide

Applicants who receive benefits or earn a low income may qualify for financial assistance to cover the cost of applying for a divorce

Couples seeking a divorce must gather specific documents before submitting their application to the court, and the UK government has listed the needed documents

The UK government has confirmed that anyone applying for a divorce in 2026 must pay a fee of £628 (N1,147,931), with the payment method varying depending on how the application is submitted.

According to official government guidance, the fee becomes non-refundable once the court issues a notice confirming that the divorce application has been received and processed.

UK announces divorce application cost and explains how couples can start the process in 2026. Photo Credit: WPA Pool, Connect Images

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Applicants are advised to bear this in mind before proceeding.

Help with the £628 divorce fee

The British government, via its official website, stated that people on a low income or receiving certain benefits may be eligible for a fee reduction or waiver. The government offers two ways to apply for this assistance: online or through a paper form.

Those who apply online will receive a reference number, which they should quote when submitting their divorce application to avoid paying the fee upfront.

Applicants who use the paper form route will not receive a reference number and are advised to apply for divorce by post, including the completed paper form with their application. A decision on the fee assistance will then be made, and depending on the outcome, the applicant may be required to pay part or all of the £628 (N1,147,931) fee.

Documents required to file for divorce

Before submitting a divorce application, the government says applicants must have the following ready:

1. Full names and current addresses of both spouses.

2. The original marriage certificate or a certified copy, along with a certified translation if the document is not in English.

3. Proof of any name change made since the marriage, such as the marriage certificate itself or a deed poll.

Applicants will also be asked to provide their spouse's current address so that the court can forward a copy of the divorce application to them. If an email address is provided, the court will send the divorce papers electronically. Where no email address is given, the papers will be sent by post.

The government noted that those who do not know their spouse's current address can find separate guidance on what steps to take in that situation.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had lamented that his wife, whom he sponsored to the UK, filed for a divorce after six months.

UK: Steps to take if marriage ends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had outlined steps to take if marriage ends while on a partner's visa.

According to guidance published by the UK Home Office, there are key steps migrants whose visas depend on their partners must take when they separate or divorce.

If your visa depends on your partner (such as a spouse or dependent visa), you are usually required to tell the Home Office when you separate or divorce.

Source: Legit.ng