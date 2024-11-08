Becky Lynch's net worth and bio: age, husband, baby and background

Becky Lynch is an Irish-American professional wrestler, author, actress, and former flight attendant. She made headlines in 2019 when she became the first female to win the main event of Wrestlemania. Due to her popularity, her personal life has greatly interested many. For instance, what is Becky Lynch's net worth?

Becky Lynch attends Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards (L). Becky attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Becky Lynch is among the most successful women in the wrestling industry and the wealthiest female wrestler in WWE. She made history in 2016 as the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion and in 2023 as the sixth Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Profile summary

Real name Rebecca Quin Nickname Becky Lynch, The Irish Lass Kicker, The Man Gender Female Date of birth 30 January 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Limerick, Ireland Current residence Davenport, Iowa, USA Nationality Irish-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Red Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Seth Rollins Children 1 High School Mount Temple Comprehensive School College Dublin Institute of Technology, Columbia College Chicago, Gaiety School of Acting Profession Professional wrestler, actress Net worth $4 million Instagram @beckylynchwwe X @BeckyLynchWWE TikTok @beckylynchwwe Facebook @WWEBeckyLynch

What is Becky Lynch's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clutch Points, and ITR Wrestling, the professional wrestler has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has accumulated this wealth through her wrestling career, acting, and endorsements.

What is Becky Lynch's salary?

She is one of the highest-paid female wrestlers in the world. According to several sources, such as Give Me Sport and Pay Wizard, her annual salary in the WWE was estimated to be $3.1 million, and her monthly salary was $258,333.33.

Becky Lynch's house

The professional wrestler and her husband own a mansion in Davenport, Iowa, where they reside. It is estimated to be worth over $1.6 million.

Collection of cars

The wrestler owns a collection of cars. Below is a list of the vehicles she has owned with their estimated cost.

Land Rover Range Rover — $91,000

Dodge Charger — $41,000

Chevrolet Silverado — $45,000

Jeep Wrangler (Custom) — $35,000

Becky Lynch's age and background

Top-5 facts about Becky Lynch. Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Man was born on 30 January 1987 in Limerick, Ireland and raised in Dublin, Ireland. She is 37 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She was born Rebecca Quin. Her parents separated when she was almost one year old. Her mom raised her alongside her brother, Richy Quin. Her brother is a former wrestler who went by the ring name Gonzo de Mundo.

Becky attended Mount Temple Comprehensive School. After completing high school, she joined University College Dublin to study philosophy, history, and politics. However, she dropped out to pursue her career in wrestling. She also attended Columbia College Chicago and Gaiety School of Acting to gain acting skills.

Career progress

Lynch's journey in wrestling began in 2002 at the age of 15. She and her brother, Richy, joined a wrestling school by Fergal Devitt and Paul Tracey. After training for five months, she made her professional wrestling debut under the name Rebecca Knox.

The sports personality founded a team with her brother in Mixed Tag Team matches and competed in several Irish Wrestling events. She later began competing on the European wrestling circuit, and in 2006, she won the World Queens of Chaos Championship in France.

The same year, she participated in the All-Women Shimmer Women Athletes, a Chicago-based independent women's wrestling promotion. In September 2006, she suffered a head injury during a German Stampede Wrestling match. As a result, she took a six-year hiatus from wrestling.

In 2016, she became the first woman to be drafted to the SmackDown brand during the 2016 WWE draft. In September of the same year, she won her first SmackDown Women's Champion. Lynch won her second SmackDown Women's Champion in 2018.

In 2019, she made history as she won the headline Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 35, the first-ever all-female main event in WWE's history, alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. During an interview on The Late Late Show, she stated:

This means I made it. Wrestlemania, in its history, a woman had never main-evented Wrestlemania. It was to the point where it was seen as something that just probably was never going to happen.

Lynch also won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2019. She became the sixth Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE after winning the NXT Championship from Tiffany Stratton in September 2023.

Her last WWE match was against Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship on the 5/27 edition of WWE Raw on 25 May 2024, where she lost. Her contract with WWE expired on 1 June 2024. It is unclear whether she will return to action.

While speaking to Julian Edelman on the Games With Names podcast, Becky said:

Now, I'm taking a little bit more time. I'm taking a breath. Getting to look around the world. Getting to look at what I created and evaluate everything. It's been wonderful.

Apart from wrestling, Becky was into acting. She is known for starring in the film The Marine 6: Close Quarters in 2018. She is also an author. She wrote a memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl, which was released on 26 March 2024.

Who is Becky Lynch's husband?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at The 2023 ESPYS in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

She is married to a fellow professional wrestler, Seth Rollins, whose real name is Colby Daniel Lopez. The two first met on the road while working on parallel WWE shows. They began dating in late January 2019.

Her husband revealed it in the WWE 365 documentary when they started dating. Below is what he mentioned, as reported by Wrestletalk.

I hit it off with Rebecca towards the end of January (2019). The first time we kissed was Royal Rumble weekend, little known fact. That was interesting, because I've known her for such a long time, never really thought about the other one in that way. So even when we started hanging out as more than just friends, it felt really nice, but was also like, 'ah, maybe we shouldn't do this.' But after a couple weeks, it was pretty obvious that there was no way we were gonna avoid it. And things started to turn from there.

The couple went public with their relationship in April 2019; by August 2019, they were already engaged. They welcomed their daughter, Roux, in December 2020. Becky and Seth tied the knot in a private wedding in June 2021.

FAQs

Who is Becky Lynch? She is a professional wrestler and actress. How old is Becky Lynch? She is 37 years old as of 2024. Where is Becky Lynch from? She hails from Limerick, Ireland. Is Becky Lynch a millionaire? According to several sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $4 million. How many cars does Becky Lynch have? The former WWE star allegedly owns four vehicles: a Land Rover Range Rover, a Dodge Charger, a Chevrolet Silverado, and a Jeep Wrangle (Custom). Where does Becky Lynch live? She lives with her husband and daughter in Davenport, Iowa, USA. Who is Becky Lynch's husband? She is married to a professional wrestler, Seth Rollins. Who is Becky Lynch's baby? The wrestler has a daughter called Roux.

Becky Lynch's net worth reflects her wrestling accomplishments. She is widely regarded as one of the highest-paid females in the wrestling industry. Becky is married to Seth Rollins and currently resides with her husband and daughter in Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Legit.ng recently published Karen Laine's bio. Karen is a TV personality, trained attorney, and businesswoman. She is widely recognised for his appearances in the reality television series Good Bones and Brother vs. Brother.

Karen Laine was born in Richmond, Indiana, United States. She worked as an associate attorney at Cohen & Malad from September 1990 to February 1995. She has been in marriage four times. Does Karen Laine have children? Get all the answers you need about her in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng