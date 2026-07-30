Romania's citizenship authority published the complete list of documents required from foreigners applying for Romanian citizenship

It included documents to prove that foreign applicants have legal residence in Romania for several years, or less if married to a Romanian citizen

The document list covers everything from notarised passport copies to criminal record certificates and proof of income over the last 3 years

Romania has published the full list of documents that foreign nationals are required to submit when applying for Romanian citizenship, covering identity records, residential history, financial standing, and family status.

The requirements are outlined by Romania's citizenship authority and apply to foreigners seeking to naturalise under the country's standard legal process.

Romania announces documents foreigners must submit to become citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Romanian citizenship: Residence and identity documents required

At the core of the application is proof of how long the applicant has lived legally in Romania. Foreigners must obtain a certificate from the General Inspectorate for Immigration confirming at least eight years of lawful residence in the country.

For those married to a Romanian citizen, this period is reduced, provided permanent residence was also granted during that time.

Alongside this, applicants must submit a notarised copy of their passport with a certified Romanian translation, a copy of their permanent residence permit, and original birth and marriage certificates bearing either an Apostille stamp or superlegalization from the relevant embassy. Where a spouse holds Romanian citizenship, a notarised copy of their identity document must also be included.

Applicants with children are required to provide notarised and Apostille-certified copies of each minor's birth certificate, along with a notarised parental consent statement for the children to acquire Romanian citizenship. Any child aged 14 or above must give their own written consent through a notarised statement made in the presence of one parent.

Romanian citizenship: Criminal records and financial proof

Every applicant must present a criminal record certificate issued within Romania, as well as a foreign criminal record certificate in its original form, bearing the appropriate Apostille or superlegalization and a certified Romanian translation.

Proof of accommodation is also mandatory, and can be satisfied through a notarised copy of a lease agreement, a sales agreement, a bailment agreement, or a notarised statement from a property owner confirming they have agreed to house the applicant. Each option must be accompanied by a Land Registry extract for the property concerned.

Where applicable, applicants must also demonstrate they have the financial means to sustain themselves legally in Romania.

This requires evidence of income earned in the country over the preceding three years. Acceptable forms of proof include company incorporation documents and dividend distribution records for those running a business, a certified employment contract alongside a net salary certificate for employees, or income statements and National Agency for Fiscal Administration certificates for those earning rental or leasing income. Pension slips and other official income documentation are also accepted.

A notarised personal statement must accompany all applications, in which the applicant declares that they have never undertaken or supported activities that threaten Romania's legal order or national security, and do not intend to do so in the future.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng