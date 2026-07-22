President Bola Tinubu's circle has been confronted with sexual allegations since his resumption of the office of the Nigerian presidency

This is as three prominent figures, including the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, were either facing the court of public opinion or the court of law over sexual allegations

However, Akpabio and others in Tinubu's camp confronted with such allegations have been compiled and analysed in this report

Nigeria's political scene has recently been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct, just as every other human circle, particularly since the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

In just three years of his administration, no less than three influential and powerful politicians, who are in the circle of President Tinubu, have been faced with sexual allegations.

Below is the list of the powerful politicians with sexual allegations:

Godswill Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who has been one of Tinubu's most vocal defenders in the legislature, is among those named. His tenure as Senate President has already been marked by significant controversy, most notably the prolonged and bitter dispute with suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central, which drew criticism from within and outside the APC.

The Kogi senator accused the Senate president of making sexual advances toward her, and her rejection of Akpabio's move was the beginning of her challenges in the National Assembly. The controversies between Akpabio and Natasha lasted for months of media and legal controversies.

Adams Oshiomhole

Recently, the Senate president, during the plenary session in the National Assembly, woke up the ghost of the sexual allegations against Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who was a former governor of Edo and ex-national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In February 2026, a video of the former governor, now senator, was seen massaging the feet of a lady in a private jet. The lady was later identified as a South African lifestyle influencer and adult content creator, Leshaan Dagama; the video went viral.

The former APC national chairman later dismissed the video and claimed that it was AI-generated, but Dagama later claimed that the video was not AI-generated and wrote on her Instagram that: “The video wasn’t AI, but okay, believe your Senator.”

David Umahi

A Nigerian businesswoman who publicly accused Minister of Works Dave Umahi of sexual harassment and withholding contract payments has withdrawn those allegations, saying she acted after careful reflection and advice from people close to her.

Tracyniter Nicholas Ohiri, also known as Tracy, made the retraction in a video statement. She said the decision came after "proper consultation with my family, friends and legal team, and a painstaking review of events of the past two weeks."

In the video, Ohiri addressed one of the more serious claims from her earlier allegations, which had linked Umahi to threats made against a group of engineers. She clarified that she has no direct knowledge of the Neyland engineers beyond what she had read online and heard through conversations with others.

Source: Legit.ng