The Singapore Police Force published the starting monthly salary for new officers on its official website

Male and female applicants face different physical requirements, with only male candidates needing to meet a specific fitness standard

Academic qualifications play a role in determining final pay, meaning not all officers start on the same figure

The Singapore Police Force has made public the starting salaries and entry requirements for officers joining the force, giving prospective applicants a clear picture of what to expect.

According to information published on the force's official website, a newly recruited police officer earns a starting salary of $3,860, which converts to approximately N5,324,677 per month. That figure, however, is not fixed for everyone. Officers with stronger academic backgrounds or relevant prior work experience may qualify for a higher starting pay, as the force takes both factors into account during assessment.

Singapore Police Force publishes officer starting salary, lists requirements for applicants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Acayan/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Singapore Police: What applicants need to qualify

Entry requirements differ slightly depending on the applicant's gender. Male candidates are required to meet a Physical Employment Standard (PES) of grade A or B1 before they can be considered for a position. Female applicants are not subject to this particular standard.

One requirement that applies equally to all candidates, regardless of gender, is normal colour vision. This is listed as a compulsory condition for both male and female applicants.

On the academic side, all candidates must hold a degree in any discipline to be eligible. Their qualifications are then assessed by the force itself, and the outcome of that assessment can influence where an officer's salary is pegged upon entry.

Bonuses on top of monthly pay

Beyond the base monthly salary, the website indicates that officers holding certain ranks within the Singapore Police Force are also entitled to bonuses. The specific ranks eligible for these additional payments were outlined on the force's platform, making the overall compensation package more attractive than the starting figure alone might suggest.

The publication of this information by the Singapore Police Force offers a degree of transparency that is relatively uncommon, allowing individuals considering a career in law enforcement to weigh their options with concrete figures in hand.

Scotland police publish salaries of constables, sergeants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Scotland police published the salaries of constables, sergeants and inspectors.

The report showed how much officers earn in their first year at each rank and explained that their salaries increase as they spend more years in service and move up the ranks.

Source: Legit.ng