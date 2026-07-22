APC Ogun governorship candidate Solomon Adeola publicly accused Iyabo Obasanjo of asking him to refund dollars and naira she spent on her failed bid

Obasanjo confirmed her supporters made demands of Adeola but said she personally insisted she wanted nothing from the senator

The former senator said Adeola promised to respond within a week after their meeting but had not contacted her more than six weeks later

A public dispute has broken out between Solomon Adeola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2027 Ogun governorship election, and former Ogun Central senator Iyabo Obasanjo, after Adeola accused her of demanding that he reimburse her campaign expenditure following her exit from the race.

Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, made the claim on Saturday during a meeting with the council of Iyalajes and Babaalajes from Remoland at his constituency office in Ilaro. The senator, who represents Ogun West, said his discussions with Obasanjo had taken an unreasonable turn after she stepped back from the governorship contest.

Solomon Olamilekan accuses Iyabo Obasanjo of demanding a refund of campaign money after the APC primaries Photo Credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Adeola said:

"She said I reneged on promises. She said she joined the governorship race and failed and wanted me to refund her expenses, that I should refund her dollars and naira. Did I ask her to join the governorship race?"

Obasanjo had joined the APC in February 2026 and declared her intention to run for governor, but she suspended her bid after the party endorsed Adeola as its consensus candidate. She resigned from the APC in June, accusing the party leadership of persistent disrespect and alleging that Adeola had broken agreements between them. She subsequently joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and obtained the party's Ogun Central senatorial ticket.

See the video of Yayi on X here:

Obasanjo's version of events

Speaking in an interview on AIT on Monday, July 20, Obasanjo offered a sharply different account. She said she stepped aside on the same day Adeola was endorsed and even congratulated him on his emergence. She argued that if money had been her motive, she would have remained in the race through to the primary election rather than withdrawing early.

Obasanjo said it was Adeola who reached out to her after her withdrawal, expressing interest in meeting her and her supporters. At that meeting, she said her supporters presented three demands to the senator, even though she had personally told them she did not want anything from him. She added that when Adeola directly asked her how much she expected, she told him to offer whatever he could afford.

According to Obasanjo, Adeola then promised to follow up within a week. More than six weeks passed without any contact from him, and when associates reached out to the senator on her behalf, they were reportedly told he was too busy to respond.

Iyabo Obasanjo explains why she left the APC and Yayi Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo's daughter declares bid for Ogun governorship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prof Iyabo Obasanjo, former senator and ex-Ogun state commissioner for Health, declared her intention to contest the 2027 Ogun state governorship election on the APC platform.

The epidemiologist and daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo returned to active politics after about 15 years following sustained pressure from supporters.

The former lawmaker ruled out a return to the Senate and confirmed the governorship as her only political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng