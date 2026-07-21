Angel Di Maria broke his silence after Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final

The former Manchester United winger addressed his message directly to the Argentina squad following the loss

Di Maria's post reignited debate over Lionel Messi's status as the greatest footballer of all time

Former Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has sent a heartfelt message of support to the Argentine national team following their 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Di Maria, who retired before the tournament, took to social media to address the squad directly after the painful result.

In his message, he expressed pride in what the team had achieved throughout the competition and encouraged the players to hold their heads high despite falling short in the final.

Former Manchester United star Angel Di Maria tags Lionel Messi as the greatest football player of all time, while commending the Argentine team. Photo by: Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 38-year-old also used the moment to double down on his belief that captain Lionel Messi remains the greatest footballer to have ever played the game, suggesting that no single result could diminish that legacy.

Di Maria's words for Messi and the squad

Di Maria has been one of Messi's most vocal supporters throughout their years together with the Albiceleste.

He has featured alongside Messi during Argentina's Copa America triumphs and their historic 2022 FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar, where Di Maria himself scored in the final against France, per Goal.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star was consistent with that loyalty, reaffirming his conviction that Messi's overall body of work places him above every other player in football history, regardless of the 2026 outcome. He said:

"You are history, you are legends, and no one can ever take that away from you. The best national team in the history of our country.

"Five consecutive finals, no one will ever be able to take that away from you. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING.

“Thank you for being an example, both as a player and as a person. You are the greatest in history. You are eternal.”

Spain clinched the World Cup title with a narrow 1-0 win over Argentina, ending the defending champions' bid to retain the trophy they won in Qatar four years ago.

The defeat brought an end to a tournament in which Messi and his teammates had progressed to the final, only to be stopped by a resilient Spanish side.

Messi breaks silence after Argentina defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Lionel Messi's emotional response following Argentina's heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

As tears flowed, Messi acknowledged Spain's superiority while expressing gratitude for his teammates and the nation, leaving fans wondering about his future on the international stage.

Source: Legit.ng